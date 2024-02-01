ARTICLE

In the 2024 Henley Passport Index, Malta's passport has achieved remarkable acclaim, securing a joint fifth position and marking its highest-ever ranking, a notable climb from the eighth place it held last year. The index evaluates a passport's influence based on the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival accessible destinations for its holder. This involves a thorough comparison of passports from 199 countries and states against 227 travel destinations.

Malta's passport stands impressively at fifth place, sharing this distinction with Greece and Switzerland, surpassing even the passports of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States in terms of strength and influence. Surpassing the Maltese passport in global influence are the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, collectively securing the top position. Meanwhile, Finland, Austria, and the UK closely follow, claiming the second, third, and fourth most powerful spots, respectively.

Malta's passport provides entry to 190 destinations either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival privileges, just four destinations shy of the most formidable passports. This extensive access spans the Americas, Central Europe, Australia, and substantial regions of Eastern Europe and Africa.

In 2010, Malta's passport held a less favourable 15th position but showcased an impressive ascent, reaching the seventh position in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. EU countries lead this year's list, with Afghanistan's passport retaining its status as the least influential globally, ranking 104th and providing visa-free access to only 28 destinations. Published annually by Henley & Partners, the Switzerland-based firm, the index derives its data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and undergoes monthly updates. Henley & Partners had previously served as the concessionaire for Malta's cash-for-passports scheme.

Malta is the only direct route to becoming an EU Citizen through investment. The option was first introduced in 2014, under the name of Malta Individual Investor Programme (IIP), which was later was replaced by the Malta Exceptional Investor Naturalisation (MEIN) program, on January 1, 2022. The recently updated Malta Citizenship by Investment regulations offer individuals and their family dependents the opportunity to attain Maltese citizenship by making a notable contribution to Malta through direct investment. Malta proudly stands as the exclusive gateway to EU citizenship through MEIN, presenting a unique set of advantages. This program stands as a testament to Malta's economic strength, supported by a stable economy, a robust regulatory framework, and a well-established banking network. The inclusion of English as a primary language facilitates a smooth transition for applicants. MEIN's appeal extends beyond citizenship, promising an enchanting Mediterranean lifestyle with 300 days of sunshine, accompanied by convenient travel within the Schengen Area and visa-free access to numerous countries. Malta further distinguishes itself by offering outstanding education and healthcare systems, fostering a secure and welcoming environment for those considering this transformative journey. MEIN goes beyond mere EU citizenship acquisition; it extends an invitation to embrace a life of prosperity and fulfillment in Malta.

