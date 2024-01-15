Short News January 11 , 2024

USA: Domestic H-1B Visa Renewal Pilot Application Information

The U.S. State Department will allow certain H-1B visa holders to renew their visas in the United States as part of a pilot program. No other visa classes (such as H-4) will be considered. Applications will be accepted from January 29, 2024 to April 1, 2024. Participation in this pilot will be limited to those who:

Are seeking to renew an H-1B visa

Are seeking to renew an H-1B visa that was issued by Mission Canada with an issuance date from January 1, 2020, through April 1, 2023, or by Mission India with an issuance date of February 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021

Are not subject to a nonimmigrant visa issuance fee (Note: This is commonly referred to as a "reciprocity fee")

Are eligible for a waiver of the in-person interview requirement

Have submitted ten fingerprints to the Department in connection with a previous visa application

Prior visa does not include a "clearance received" annotation

Do not have a visa ineligibility that would require a waiver prior to visa issuance

Have an approved and unexpired H-1B petition from the USCIS

Were most recently admitted to the United States in H-1B status

Are currently maintaining H-1B status in the United States

Period of authorized admission in H-1B status has not expired and Intend to reenter the United States in H-1B status after a temporary period abroad.

Brazil: Postponement of the reintroduction of the visa requirement for holders of passports from the United States, Canada and Australia to the entry date of April 10, 2024

The start date for the reintroduction of the visa requirement for entry to Brazil for holders of passports from the United States, Canada and Australia has been postponed at short notice from the original date of January 10, 2024, to April 10, 2024. Due to the termination of the previous visa exemption, nationals of these countries must apply online for an eVisa for stays from this date onwards in order to enter Brazil for a maximum stay of 90 days for tourism and business purposes as well as for seminars or conferences. Other nationalities must continue to use the consular visa process, where applicable.

South Korea: Introduction of a new digital nomad «workation» visa as per January 1, 2024

The following requirements must be met in order to apply for a digital nomad visa :

Foreigners who belong to overseas companies, who can work remotely and who have worked in the same industry for at least one year are eligible along with their families

Candidates for the digital nomad visa must have an annual income of at least 84.96 million won (approx. USD 65'000 / EUR 59'300 / CHF 55'200) and personal health insurance of at least 100 million won (USD 76'300 / EUR 68'800 / CHF 65'000). The visas are valid for one year from the entry date and can be extended for an additional year.

The digital nomad visa should be applied for at a South Korean consulate overseas, but a foreigner who are currently in South Korea on a tourist visa can apply at the immigration office in South Korea.

USA: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) increases premium processing fees

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published on December 27, 2023 a final rule to increase premium processing fees. The new fees will start on February 26, 2024.

DHS will increase the fees reflecting the 12.3% increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) from June 2021 to June 2023. The fee increases are as follows:

Companies should include these new fee increases for budgeting purposes.

Please note that individuals and companies may only request premium processing if their classification is eligible for premium process service. Eligible classifications can be found at the homepage of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:

https://www.uscis.gov/forms/all-forms/how-do-i-request-premium-processing

Kurznachrichten 11. Januar 2024

USA: Pilotversuch für die Verlängerung des H-1B-Visums im Inland

Das U.S. State Department wird im Rahmen eines befristeten Pilotversuches bestimmten Inhabern von H-1B-Visa erlauben, ihr Visum in den Vereinigten Staaten zu verlängern. Andere Visumsklassen (wie H-4) werden nicht berücksichtigt. Die entsprechenden Anträge werden vom 29. Januar 2024 bis zum 1. April 2024 angenommen.

Die Teilnahme an diesem Pilotprojekt ist beschränkt auf den folgenden Personenkreis:

Diejenigen, die ein H-1B-Visum verlängern möchten

Diejenigen, welche die Absicht haben ein H-1B-Visum zu verlängern, das von der «Mission Canada» mit einem Ausstellungsdatum zwischen dem 1. Januar 2020 und dem 1. April 2023 oder von der «Mission India» mit einem Ausstellungsdatum vom Februar 2021 bis zum 30. September 2021 ausgestellt wurde

Sie unterliegen keiner Gebühr für ein Nichteinwanderungsvisum (Hinweis: Dies wird gemeinhin als "Gegenseitigkeitsgebühr" bezeichnet)

Sie haben Anspruch auf eine Befreiung von dem Erfordernis eines persönlichen Interviews

Sie haben dem Ministerium bereits zehn Fingerabdrücke in Verbindung mit einem früheren Visumantrag eingereicht

Das vorherige Visum enthält keinen Vermerk «Freigabe erhalten» («clearance received»)

Es besteht keine Visumspflicht, die eine Befreiung von der Visumspflicht vor der Erteilung des Visums erfordern würde

Sie haben ein genehmigtes und nicht abgelaufenes H-1B-Gesuch («petition») vom USCIS

Sie wurden zuletzt im H-1B-Status in die Vereinigten Staaten zugelassen

Sie halten derzeit den H-1B-Status in den Vereinigten Staaten aufrecht

Der Zeitraum der genehmigten Zulassung im H-1B-Status ist noch nicht abgelaufen

Und Sie beabsichtigen nach einem vorübergehenden Auslandsaufenthalt wieder in die Vereinigten Staaten mit dem H1B-Status einzureisen.

Brasilien: Verschiebung der Wiedereinführung der Visumspflicht für Inhaber von Reisepässen aus den Vereinigten Staaten, Kanada und Australien auf das Einreisedatum 10. April 2024

Das Startdatum für die Wiedereinführung der Visumspflicht für die Einreise nach Brasilien für Inhaber von Reisepässen aus den Vereinigten Staaten, Kanada und Australien ist kurzfristig von dem ursprünglichen Termin 10. Januar 2024 auf den 10. April 2024 verschoben worden.

Durch die Beendigung der bisherigen Visumsfreiheit müssen Staatsangehörige dieser Länder für Aufenthalte ab diesem Datum online ein eVisum beantragen, um nach Brasilien für eine Aufenthaltsdauer von höchstens 90 Tagen für einen Aufenthalt zu touristischen und geschäftlichen Zwecken sowie für Seminare oder Konferenzen einzureisen.

Andere Nationalitäten müssen weiterhin das Konsulatsvisumverfahren nutzen, sofern anwendbar.

