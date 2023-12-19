For those with Lithuanian ancestry, acquiring Lithuanian citizenship and a Lithuanian passport is easier than one may have imagined. Through a simple and favourable program called Lithuanian Citizenship by Ancestry (CBA), individuals of Lithuanian descent may qualify to apply for Lithuanian citizenship directly without residing or making investments in the country. Not only does this process require less time and cost compared to other immigration programs, but it also permits individuals to gain access to a Lithuanian passport and all the rights and privileges that come with being a Lithuanian citizen, making this one of the most attractive immigration options in Lithuania.

Benefits of Obtaining Lithuanian Citizenship

Obtaining Lithuanian citizenship offers a range of benefits. A Lithuanian passport allows one to gain visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 164 destinations around the world. Since Lithuania is a member state of the European Union, Lithuanian passport holders can live, study and work in any other EU country without restrictions. In case of emergency, they can seek assistance or protection by contacting the nearest Lithuanian embassy or an embassy or consulate of another EU member state. In other words, Lithuanian passport holders enjoys high global mobility, accompanied with unlimited education and business opportunities.

Besides, Lithuanian citizens may vote and secure social welfare benefits in the country. If certain requirements are met, Lithuanian passport holders may also pass down the Lithuanian citizenship to their children, thereby allowing their children to access the same citizenship benefits.

Eligibility for Lithuanian CBA

Typically, those with a parent or grandparent of Lithuanian citizenship may apply for Lithuanian CBA through simplified procedure regardless of their place of birth.

However, a number of requirements should be considered before making the application. For instance, applicants must submit documentation indicating their relationship with the Lithuanian ancestor. They also need to provide documentation proving the Lithuanian nationality of their ancestors.

Additionally, unless specifically exempted by the Lithuanian authority, Lithuanian CBA applicants under simplified procedures may be required to provide a written declaration that he or she will renounce his current citizenship when Lithuanian citizenship is granted.

If the applicant does not wish to renounce his current citizenship, he can consider applying for Lithuanian citizenship through reinstatement if he has a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent who held Lithuanian citizenship before 15 June 1940 and was forced to leave Lithuania before 11 March 1990. Additionally, the ancestor of concern must not have departed from Lithuania to the territory of former Soviet Union after 15 June 1940.

Due to the various requirements and exceptions involved, it is important to thoroughly review all the variables involved in an applicant's background when determining one's eligibility for Lithuanian CBA. This is why we Harvey Law Group adopt a case-by-case approach in determining each client's eligibility for Lithuanian CBA and carefully identify potential challenges before assisting clients in the application process.

Lithuanian CBA Application Process

The process to acquiring Lithuanian citizenship and a passport through one's bloodline typically begins with gathering all the necessary documents that establish the applicant's link with their Lithuanian ancestors.

If the applicant does not have sufficient documentation to prove their connection to their Lithuanian ancestor, it may be necessary to search for the relevant documents at the Lithuanian authorities before submitting the application. Once all the required documentation is available, the application must be carefully reviewed and prepared to ensure that it meets the submission standards required by the relevant authorities.

The processing time for Lithuanian CBA applications can vary greatly from case to case. On average, Lithuanian authorities take around a year to process applications. Longer processing times are possible if the submitted application is incomplete or if certain documentation is not properly certified or translated. If all requirements are met, relevant authorities will issue an approval decision, and the individual may then apply for a Lithuanian passport and enjoy all the rights and benefits conferred to Lithuanian citizens.

In summary, acquiring Lithuanian CBA can be a straightforward process for those who are eligible. It not only provides a simple method for those of Lithuanian descent to reconnect with their heritage but also allows individuals to gain access to Lithuanian and other European Union countries. At the end of the day, we understand that often immigration can be an overwhelming and daunting experience. Whether you are retiring abroad, starting a business, or looking to obtain a second citizenship, the Lithuanian CBA program offers a wide range of benefits that may suit your needs.

