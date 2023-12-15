In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the global population of digital nomads, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue to grow. As the popularity of digital nomadism continues to rise without any apparent signs of slowing down, our blog post today offers comprehensive information for those interested in pursuing a Nomad Residence Permit to join the digital nomadic lifestyle in Malta.

Nomad Residence Permit

As a response to the increasing interest in embracing the digital nomadic lifestyle, several countries, such as Malta, have implemented a digital nomad visa program. The Maltese archipelago is already a preferred destination for digital nomads from the European Union, and with the introduction of the Nomad Residence Permit, it has expanded its welcome to individuals from non-EU countries who would typically need paperwork such as a visa or residence permits to live on the island.

How it works

To qualify for this permit, digital nomads are required to demonstrate either the existence of a remote work contract with a foreign company, the operation of their own business, or the provision of freelance services. Applicants must also provide evidence of a minimum gross yearly income of €32,400. Individuals meeting the eligibility criteria established by Residency Malta will be granted a one-year Nomad Residence Permit, which can be extended, and family members of the applicants will also be taken into consideration.

About Malta

As a compact Mediterranean island, Malta offers an ideal environment for the nomadic lifestyle, featuring a diverse culture, excellent connectivity to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, robust business consultancy services, a well-developed telecommunications infrastructure, and more. These are key factors that facilitate and inspire digital nomads to establish themselves on the Maltese islands for business endeavors.

If you want to move to Malta on the Nomad Residence Permit, you will join a global community already present on the island. For more information and to seek assistance in applying for the Nomad Residence Permit, please contact us on info@sciberras.legal.

Article written by Ms Charlene Sciberras, B.A. (Hons), guest writer, is a marketing and business administration specialist with a special focus on corporate, accounting, and legal matters.

