This post provides the latest update with respect to consular section operations in Israel. After closures caused by the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel and subsequent security concerns, the U.S. consular posts in Israel have resumed essential U.S. citizen services and limited nonimmigrant visa services.

The U.S. Citizen Services Unit has established daily walk-in times for U.S. citizens with immediate travel plans to obtain emergency passports. This includes emergency U.S. passport applications for first-time applicants. Furthermore, appointments can be made for all other purposes, including non-emergency travel. Appointments for renewal of lost or expired passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and notarial services are made available for the following week every Wednesday at 3 p.m. local time. Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has warned that escalated levels of violence and danger in the West Bank may make it difficult for U.S. citizens to access the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and Consular Branch in Tel Aviv, so U.S. Services will be providing regular outreach to the West Bank for affected individuals.

Additionally, limited visa services have resumed and visa appointments can be scheduled for nonimmigrant work visas such as E-1, E-2, L-1, and H-1B; dependent visas; and student visas, such as F-1 and M-1. B visitor visa appointments and immigrant visa services continue to be unavailable. Importantly, Israeli citizens are eligible for visa-free visitor entries to the United States through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for up to 90 days, subject to ESTA enrollment and approval.

Additionally, limited visa services have resumed and visa appointments can be scheduled for nonimmigrant work visas such as E-1, E-2, L-1, and H-1B; dependent visas; and student visas, such as F-1 and M-1. B visitor visa appointments and immigrant visa services continue to be unavailable. Importantly, Israeli citizens are eligible for visa-free visitor entries to the United States through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for up to 90 days, subject to ESTA enrollment and approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.