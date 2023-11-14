As the pioneering initiative in the realm of citizenship by investment, the St. Kitts and Nevis program, established in 1984, has been a trendsetter in the immigration movement and has significantly influenced the citizenship by investment industry. Since its inception, the program has successfully awarded over 20,000 passports to individuals investing in the nation's economy.

Explore this comprehensive guide, where we outline all the pertinent details about the CBI program, including its most recent updates, prerequisites, timelines, and other key considerations.

Program Changes Effective as of July 27th, 2023

This year has been pivotal for the world of citizenship and residency by investment programs, with numerous modifications and revamps taking place. St. Kitts and Nevis' citizenship by investment program is no exception. In July, the government introduced substantial changes, including the replacement of the discounted Sustainable Growth Foundation program with increased investment requirements and the introduction of a new donation fund named the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC). Consequently, the donation discount slated to run until January 2024 has been discontinued.

Moreover, real estate investment costs have doubled, with the resale timeline extended from five to seven years. Furthermore, a mandatory interview will now be a requisite for all applicants. Despite these changes, the process will continue to be efficient and streamlined.

The intent behind these alterations is to appeal to a more refined and qualified pool of applicants.

Note: In recent times, the investment migration industry has been under close scrutiny from major global entities, including the European Union. The year 2023 has witnessed programs in the Caribbean and Europe increase investment requirements, undergo comprehensive overhauls, and implement stricter eligibility and diligence procedures. We anticipate further changes in the future and will ensure our content is updated accordingly to reflect these developments.

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Investment Program Overview

The St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis citizenship investment program is renowned as the world's most long standing initiative of its kind. The program seeks to draw investors possessing the necessary financial resources to make significant contributions to the Federation's development. In exchange, earning them the privilege of St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship.

It is noteworthy that citizenship by investment programs have become more stringent in recent years, as governments offering such initiatives are keen on implementing comprehensive due diligence measures to assess applicants' character and financial capabilities. Therefore, high-net-worth investors aspiring for dual citizenship should be well-equipped to meet the investment stipulations, associated government fees, and show proof of financial stability through legal sources.

Citizenship by Investment in St. Kitts and Nevis

The citizenship by investment program in St. Kitts and Nevis is a prominent Caribbean option, celebrated not only for its longevity but also for the extensive benefits that accompany the St. Kitts and Nevis passport, including visa-free access to 156 countries. This prestigious passport ranks second in the Caribbean, closely following Barbados. In addition to visa-free travel, citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy a high quality of life in a vibrant, thriving nation. As a member of CARICOM, St. Kitts and Nevis passport holders have the advantage of access and integration with the other 20 member states.

Advantages of CBI in St. Kitts

The St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that provides an array of distinct benefits. From its expedited application process and inclusive passport access for family members and future generations, to its provisions for dual citizenship and extensive visa-free access—the program offers a clear, streamlined pathway to St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship. Moreover, the flexible requirements and potential for tax benefits make this economic citizenship program a top-tier choice for those in pursuit of a well-established Caribbean destination.

Key Benefits

Quick and efficient application process—complete the journey to your Nevis passport in just 4-6 months.

No need to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis during the application process—every step can be completed from the comfort of your home.

Enjoy visa-free access to 156 countries, including the Schengen zone, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, and many more.

Eligible for a 10-year U.S. tourist visa.

Zero residency requirements to maintain citizenship—there is no obligation to visit or reside in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Benefit from zero wealth taxes, gift taxes, capital gains taxes and no

income tax on worldwide earnings.

Trust in an experienced program with a robust track record—successfully in operation for 29 years, ensuring a smooth and credible process.

Relish in the prestige of being a citizen of a Commonwealth country.

Investment Options

Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC)

As of July 27, 2023, the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) is in full effect, offering various investment options:

Main applicant only: US$250,000

Main applicant and spouse: US$300,000

Main applicant and one dependent: US$300,000

Main applicant, spouse, and one or two dependents: US$350,000

Main applicant and two or three dependents: US$350,000

Each additional dependent under 18: US$50,000

Each additional dependent aged 18 or over: US$75,000

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) is committed to responding to all applications within 120 days, informing applicants of their status as approved-in-principle, denied, or delayed for processing.

Additional fees include:

Due diligence fee: $10,000 for the main applicant and $7,500 for each dependent over 16

Lawyer/Agent fee: Approximately $6,000 per application, variable by family size

Passport fee: $350 per person

Miscellaneous fees (courier charges, bank transfer, translation, notary, etc.): $1,000

The SISC fund, replacing the Sustainable Growth Fund, is dedicated to transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island with an enriched quality of life, focusing on seven key pillars:

Increasing local food production

Transitioning to green energy

Diversifying the economy

Attracting and supporting sustainable industries

Evolving the creative economy

Recovering from COVID-19 impacts

Expanding social protection and safety nets

Real Estate Investment:

Investors can choose to purchase property in St. Kitts and Nevis through shares or single property investment, with a minimum range of $400,000 to $800,000. Please note additional fees such as due diligence, government, and passport fees will apply. Real estate investments are recoverable after seven years, with the new buyer also eligible for the citizenship by investment program.

The minimum real estate investment is $400,000 for resort hotel shares and $800,000 for full title deeds on condos or private homes. Additional costs include:

Government fee: $25,000 for single applicants, $15,000 for spouses, and $10,000 for dependent children

Due diligence fee: $10,000 for main applicants and $7,500 for dependents over 16

Passport fee: $350 per person

Lawyer fee: Averages $6,000 per application, variable by family size

Miscellaneous fees (courier charges, bank transfer, translation, notary, etc.): $1,000

It is crucial that the real estate investment be made in an approved project to qualify for the citizenship by investment program. For more details, kindly review our list of approved St. Kitts and Nevis real estate investment options.

Eligibility & Requirements

To be eligible for citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis, the following criteria must be met:

Fulfill one of the specified minimum investment requirements.

Attend a mandatory interview, in person or virtually, with a representative of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) at a St. Kitts and Nevis Consular or Embassy.

Possess an excellent character.

Have a clear criminal history, supported by a certified police certificate.

Be in good health, confirmed by a certified medical report.

Have a substantial personal net worth, sourced from legitimate funds.

Successfully pass the analysis conducted by the anti-money laundering committee.

Please note that nationals from Russia, Belarus, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, and Cuba are ineligible to apply, regardless of their current residence.

In-person CIU meetings can be scheduled in Dubai, London, and Zurich. Appointment requests can be made during your online application process.

Dependents

Dependents can be included under the following criteria:

Spouse of the main applicant.

Children of the main applicant and/or their spouse, under 18 years.

Children of the main applicant and/or their spouse, between 18 and 30 years, if they are full-time students at a recognized higher education institution or fully supported by the main applicant.

Parents and grandparents over 55 years of age of the main applicant or spouse, if they live with and are fully supported by the main applicant.

Adult children of the main applicant or their spouse who are physically or mentally challenged.

Dependents may be added at any time after the main applicant gains citizenship. Additional fees apply at the time of adding dependents.

Required Documents

All applicants must submit the following:

Completed C1 – C3 application forms.

Original or certified copy of birth record or birth certificate.

Certified copy of proof of name change, if applicable.

Certified copy of current national identity cards for applicants over 16 years.

Certified copy of current passport(s).

HIV test results dated within 3 months prior to application (children under 12 are exempt).

Police Clearance Certificate.

Six photographs, 35 x 45mm, taken within the past six months (one must be certified and attached to the C2 form).

Additional Documents for Main Applicant:

One original document proving residential address.

Employment letter(s) detailing position, start date, and salary.

Certified copy of business license or incorporation documents.

Original or certified copy of marriage record or marriage certificate(s), if applicable.

Certified copy of divorce documents, if applicable.

Statement and evidence of source of investment funds.

Affidavit of financial support for applicants aged 18-30.

Certified copy of university degrees, if applicable.

Limited Power of Attorney.

Credentials Required:

Lawyer's credentials for document certification.

Medical examiner's credentials for form C3 completion.

Translator's credentials, if document translations are necessary.

Application Process in 7 Simple Steps

Book a Free Consultation with Lincoln Global Partners: Our dedicated team of citizenship investment specialists is here to guide you in selecting the most suitable investment option to ensure a successful citizenship application. We will evaluate your unique situation and recommend the best investment choices based on your requirements.

Gather Your Documentation: We will provide you with a comprehensive checklist and our experienced citizenship specialist will assist you throughout the documentation retrieval process, ensuring that all necessary requirements are met.

Submit Your Application: Our team will meticulously review your paperwork before preparing it for submission. An authorized local agent will then submit your application to the St Kitts and Nevis government, after ensuring all government fees have been paid.

Processing of Application: Upon submission, the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship By Investment Unit will conduct a thorough background check to verify the information provided. We will also assist you in scheduling the mandatory interview at your nearest St. Kitts and Nevis consulate, embassy, or in the country itself.

Receive Your Pre-Approval: The St. Kitts and Nevis Government will send you a letter detailing the outcome of your application within 120 days of submission.

Complete Your Investment: Once you receive pre-approval, you can proceed with your chosen investment, be it a non-refundable contribution to the sustainable growth fund, real estate purchase, or investment in approved public benefit projects.

St Kitts and Nevis Passport Delivery: After meeting the investment requirements for citizenship, your St Kitts and Nevis citizenship certificate and passport will be processed. The passport will then be courier-delivered to your preferred location, with no need for you to visit St Kitts and Nevis in person. Unlike some Caribbean programs, St. Kitts and Nevis does not require you to take an oath.

Life in St. Kitts and Nevis:

Although residing in St. Kitts and Nevis is not mandatory, you might consider calling this beautiful place home. St. Kitts and Nevis is known as the Mother Colony of the Caribbean, with St. Kitts being a popular destination for both temporary and permanent relocation due to its long-standing citizenship by investment program, stable economy, and ample business opportunities.

Aside from the benefits of dual citizenship, living in St. Kitts and Nevis offers a peaceful retreat from the chaos of daily life, complete with tax breaks. Residents enjoy tax-free worldwide income and no capital gains tax, while non-residents are not required to pay income or wealth tax.

The islands boast optimal weather conditions (outside of hurricane season), world-class beaches, a rich mix of cultural influences, and a relaxed island lifestyle, all complemented by English as the official language. While the cost of imported goods can be high, your money will generally go far in this paradise.

For those opting for the property investment route to qualify for the CBI program, both St. Kitts and Nevis offer excellent options. St. Kitts is known for its lively atmosphere, lush landscapes, and black sandy beaches, with more condo-style living options. Nevis, on the other hand, is tranquil and pristine, known for its silver sandy beaches, hiking trails, and luxury private estates.

Furthermore, with airport connectivity to Europe and North America, your second citizenship will allow you visa-free travel to 156 countries worldwide.

In conclusion, St. Kitts and Nevis certainly offers a citizenship program worth considering.

.

