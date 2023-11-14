In recent years, Malta has emerged as a preferred residency destination for investors, families, and business professionals. The robust and stable economy, strategic location, and consistent political environment make Malta an attractive European hub for foreign investments.

Stealing the show of residency by investment in Europe is the Malta Permanent Residence Program (MRPR) is a popular immigration pathway for business people, individuals, and families seeking residency in Malta. The program offers flexible investment avenues through a combination of property acquisition and government contributions enabling applicants to gain residency within a timeframe of 4 to 6 months. The MRPR is an excellent choice for those contemplating Malta as their secondary residence.

But wait, there's more! We've cooked up this guide to answer all your burning questions — the how's, who's, what's, and when's. By the end, you'll have all the juicy details you need to decide if Malta is not just the way to go, but the place to be! So, grab a comfy seat, and let's dive in!

Curious about the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?

Well, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is your golden ticket to living the dream in beautiful Malta. This fantastic program gives investors like you the chance to snag permanent residency in Malta and live a blissful life on this stunning island, soaking in all the perks that come with being a Maltese resident, from top-notch safety, a rock-solid economy, and an enviable political stability to world-class infrastructure and healthcare.

As of mid-2023, the program is rolling out the red carpet, giving you the choice to buy or lease your little slice of paradise along with making contributions and donations to solidify your spot as a permanent resident in Malta. The program made its grand debut in 2015, and in 2021 went under the knife for a facelift to ensure only the the crème de la crème gets in, complete with a top-notch due diligence process.

But why Malta, you ask?

Picture this: a jaw-dropping European archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, just a stone's throw away from the boot of Italy and the vibrant hues of Tunisia. Malta is not just a postcard-perfect destination with its rugged cliffs, dreamy beaches, and timeless ancient sites; it's a vibrant tapestry of cultures and empires that have left their mark over time. And as a proud member of the European Union, Malta is the perfect blend of history, culture, and modernity.

Being a permanent resident of Malta isn't just a status — it's a lifestyle. Imagine jet-setting across the European Union, with visa-free travel that'll have you exploring every nook and cranny of this vibrant continent.

And if that wasn't enough, the MPRP application also lets you:

Breeze through the Schengen Area without a visa

Skip the need to live in Malta to maintain your residence permit

Bring along up to four generations of your family on your application (because family matters!)

Enjoy the rights to live, work, and settle in Malta

Willing to commit to Malta? You might even become a Maltese citizen under the right conditions

Once you get that sought after shiny Malta residence card, you're all set for five years, with the option to renew and keep living the dream!

Investment Options:

So, you're totally smitten with the idea of calling Malta your second home, and you're ready to make that dream a reality! Let's take a look at your investment options, shall we?

You've got two fabulous choices:

Buy a slice of paradise! Purchase a property for at least €300,000 in the South of Malta/Gozo or €350,000 in the rest of Malta, and top it off with a government fee of €28,000.

Or, be the renter of your dreams! Rent a property for a minimum of €10,000 per annum in the South of Malta/Gozo, or €12,000 in the rest of Malta, and pair that with a government fee of €58,000.

But wait, there's a little bit more to consider:

A non-refundable admin fee of €40,000 is required.

Each adult dependent (excluding your spouse) adds €7,500 to the tab.

Don't forget to donate €2,000 to a local charity that's registered with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organizations.

Bring your valid passport and make sure your global health insurance is up to date.

Psst! If you decide to purchase a property, remember to hold onto it for at least five years before you consider selling. After that, you're free to sell and you won't need a residential property address.

And don't worry, while the list might seem like a lot, this program is actually one of the more affordable options out there, especially if you're eyeing visa-free access to the Schengen Area. In fact, many investors who initially looked at Caribbean citizenship programs for their visa-free perks find Malta's offer even more enticing!

Eligibility and Requirements:

The folks over at the Residency Malta Agency are on a mission to make sure only the cream of the crop are accepted. So, here are the minimum eligibility requirements:

You've got to be a third-country national, which means no EU, EEA, or Swiss passport in your pocket.

Steer clear if you're from a sanctioned country.

No double-dipping in other applicable regulations and schemes.

Have enough stable and regular financial resources to support yourself and your dependents, without leaning on Malta's social assistance system.

Own capital assets worth at least €500,000, with a minimum of €150,000 being financial resources.

Bring your clean criminal record and make sure you're not a threat to national security.

Dependents:

Feel free to bring your crew! The MPRP lets you add up to four generations of dependents to your application. This includes you, your spouse, your kiddos under 18, adult dependents over 18, and even your parents and grandparents. Just remember, each adult dependent adds an extra €7,500 to your bill.

Application Process:

Ready to dip your toes into the crystal clear waters of Malta's residency scene? Well, the Residency Malta Agency is your trusty guide, steering the ship and ensuring everyone's on the straight and narrow. They've implemented a thorough four-tier due diligence and screening process to make sure they're only granting residency to the most qualified applicants.

And guess what? This isn't some long, drawn-out saga. If all goes smooth, you could be living the Maltese dream in just four to six months!

Breaking it down step by step:

Power of Attorney: Kick things off by signing a Power of Attorney (POA) so your licensed agent can start working on your behalf. Lodge Application: Your agent will send off your application and hand you a receipt. Easy peasy! Due Diligence: The Agency pulls out all the stops with their top-notch due diligence, ticking all the boxes to make sure you're the real deal. Approval Board: The bigwigs at the approval board will give your file the once-over and hopefully send you a shiny Letter of Approval in Principle (LAP). Biometrics and Residency Card: With that LAP in hand, you and your family can head to Malta to get your biometrics done. But don't forget, those residency cards are only coming your way after the investment's locked in. Make Investments: Time to make it rain! Secure your investment, whether that's buying or renting property, and settle up all the fees and donations. Annual Compliance: For the first five years, you'll need to show proof of your leased property and health insurance every year. After that, the Agency might ask for these documents whenever they feel like it.

Consider the Malta Permanent Residency Program:

Surely it's clear by now that the Malta Permanent Residency Program is kind of a big deal. It's like the cooler, more laid-back cousin of the Citizenship by Naturalization for Exceptional Services Program. You get all the perks of long-term residency in Europe and can waltz around the Schengen area without a care in the world. No visa, no problem!

Now if you're dreaming of calling Malta a permanent home, there's more. You'll need to embrace the tax resident life and hang out in the country for half the year over a seven-year stretch. But hey, that means you get to enjoy all the beauty Malta has to offer, plus the bonus of a tax-friendly environment. Otherwise, just kick back and enjoy your permanent residency, complete with visa-free travel for life in this safe and sunny European island nation.

And don't forget, the Maltese residency by investment program is your golden ticket to 90 days of visa-free frolicking across the Schengen area every 180 days. Plus, you can bring along up to four generations of your family to join in on the fun!

