The Greek Golden Visa offers third country nationals a pathway to residency via real estate investment. You may already be aware. But have you taken the next step to see the properties available?

International investors can obtain the Greece Golden Visa by investing 250-500,000 EUR depending on the area. Athens sets the minimum investment bar at 500,000, which is an appropriate cost for the Athenian real market.

Read on to discover one of our favorite Golden Visa approved Athen's properties.

More than a visa — it's a lifestyle.

Embark on a journey to explore Voula Waves — an epitome of luxury nestled in the heart of Coastal Athens, in the charming neighborhood of Voula. This exquisite residential development, poised at 13 Asklipiou Street, is a mere 140 meters from the sandy embrace of the beach. Uniquely inspired by the rhythmic summer waves of the Saronic Gulf, Voula Waves majestically adds a touch of magic to the urban landscape.

This architectural marvel rises to the occasion with six sprawling floors, each home to four sophisticated and spacious apartments. Curated specifically to complement a modern lifestyle. Enveloped by a lush green yard and serene river lakes, the premises create a microclimate that defines luxury and tranquility to enhance the daily living experience.

At Voula Waves, each apartment is a testament to unparalleled comfort and elegance, boasting premium amenities. Dive into the luxury of private gardens or enjoy coveted terraces equipped with private pools. The convenience of elevators, ample storage units, and underground parking have all been thoughtfully incorporated. Skylights installed for housekeepers — immense thought was put into every detail.

The design ensures optimum utilization of the rectangular plot. Every nook and cranny is bathed in natural light. The spacious walk-in closets, strategically placed master bedrooms, and expansive living areas promise a life of comfort and grandeur. Adhering to A+ energy standards and fitted with state-of-the-art features including smart-home integration, solar panels, natural gas heating, floor heating, and cutting-edge CCTV systems.

The property offers investors a choice between luxurious villas, contemporary apartments, and the majestic penthouse. Anticipated to open its doors in 2025, Voula Waves is not just a residence; it's a promise of a lifestyle that dreams are made of.

Location, Location, Location

Located in Voula, Coastal Athens, this project combines the best of both worlds with its prime location near celebrated beaches and the city center. The property is just a 30-minute drive from Athens.

The area, reminiscent of Southern California, is known for its peaceful residential atmosphere, excellent municipal services, and luxurious lifestyle. Situated near the Four Seasons Hotel and Glyfada shopping center, the property's location is highly desirable.

The neighborhood is renowned for its beautiful beaches, environmental consciousness, and high-income demographic. The region attracts a diverse range of residents, from families and young professionals to fashion enthusiasts.

Golden Visa Eligibility and Benefits

The property will qualify investors for the Greek Golden Visa. Depending on the property type, purchase cost ranges from 840,000 to 1,960,000 EUR and offer variable return rates based on rental periods.

Greece, a modern nation, offers advanced infrastructure and effective public institutions, with a property market that's been on a steady incline. The country features stunning landscapes, a delightful Mediterranean climate, and is rich in well-preserved historical sites. As part of the European Union and Schengen Zone, Greek citizens can freely travel across the 27 Schengen countries, affording investors and their families the opportunity to reside in Greece or enjoy visa-free travel for work, study, or leisure within the Schengen area.

