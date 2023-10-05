The Law of 7 August 2023, published in Memorial A No. 556 of 28 August 2023, introduces changes to the procedure for recruiting a third-country national.The Law enters into force on 1 September 2023.
The main changes are as follows:
- Immediate access to the labour market for third-country
nationals with a "family member" residence
permit: they will no longer need to apply for a residence
permit as employed or self-employed workers.
- Extension of the exceptions in the event of a stay of
less than 3 months: the exceptions are extended to
situations where services are provided on behalf of another company
that does not belong to the same group.
- Simplification of the recruitment process:
1)The certificate attesting to the employer's
"right to recruit the person of their choice" may be
requested from ADEM immediately after the filing of the job vacancy
declaration. 2) If the job appears on the
"list of jobs declared to be in particularly high
shortage" drawn up by ADEM, the certificate can be issued
within 5 working days.
- New employer obligation: the employer will
have to keep a copy of the work permit for the duration of the
third-country national's employment in case of an
inspection.Third-country nationals (whether or not they are subject
to a visa requirement) will have to provide their biometric data
(EES entry/exit system set up in the Schengen area; the EU has not
yet given a date for its implementation).
- New administrative formalities to be carried out by third-country nationals before entering Luxembourg territory for short stays not exceeding 90 days in a period of 180 days: 1)Third-country nationals exempt from the visa requirement will have to apply for an ETIAS "European Travel Information and Authorization System" (application to be made online via a form set up in the Schengen area, the system is expected to be operational by 2024).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.