IT-nomads represent the future and offer significant potential to Albania. These young individuals either working for foreign companies or as freelancers may see Albania as a beneficial place to develop their activity. From July 2023 foreigners employed in the information technology sector will have the opportunity to enter Albania without the need of a visa or a unique permit.

A decision of the Council of Ministers specifies that they are eligible to stay in the country for a maximum of one year, during which they can apply online for a unique permit. The government's decision aims at boosting the national economy by means of supporting information technology industry.

As part of its initiative to attract more foreigners, the government is extending facilities such as electronic visas for so called "digital nomads" and the option to be exempt from income tax for stays up to 12 months.

The visa exemption for the technology sector employees among foreigners aims to promote barrier-free employment opportunities.

