Every two months, our experts from around the world put together an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

The September 2023 edition of our Immigration and Global Mobility Update gathers contributions from 12 countries and the European Union. Here are the highlights.

A number of European jurisdictions report on the new Framework Agreement on Cross-Border Telework (see also Global Mobility Update 31, July 2023), clarifying the rules on social security coverage for those working less than half the time from their country of residence, for an employer located in another signatory EU member state. Ireland and Slovakia report on developments relating to the continuing need to support those who have fled the war in Ukraine.

Italy and Sweden are both tightening the rules for non-EU workers, introducing, respectively, a quota system and increased maintenance requirements for the grant of a permit.

The UK continues to tighten its policy, announcing significantly increased fees for immigration applications, increased fees to access 'free' healthcare and higher penalties, including for employers, for non-compliance.

Kazakhstan has clarified the procedure to be followed when hiring foreign workers. The Czech Republic is the latest country to introduce a 'digital nomad' visa.