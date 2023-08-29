When it comes to international travel, visa requirements can often be a source of confusion and frustration. The thought of navigating complex application processes and waiting for approvals can dampen the excitement of planning an adventure or a short business trip. But what if the websites you are visiting remain veiled in information and do not give you the right information on visa acquisition on arrival in Ghana? Ghana is a vibrant West African country boasting breathtaking landscapes, a rich cultural heritage dating back to the precolonial era, warm hospitality, and a booming extractive industry.

Gone are the days of lengthy visa application processes and waiting periods. Ghana has a policy of Visa on Arrival, (VOA) a new approach that allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain their pre approved visa in advance of their travel.

For UK citizens with Ghana as their desired destination, the question looms: how can they obtain a VOA in Ghana? In this blog, we will delve into and shed light on how UK citizens can get a visa on arrival in Ghana. And possibly answer the question of can UK citizens get a VOA in Ghana.

The Ghana Visa on Arrival Process

So, how does this visa on arrival process work for UK citizens? A UK citizen may apply for a visa on arrival where they arrive at the airport in Accra. The problem is that most airlines will not pick you without a visa. Therefore, the option is to apply for a pre-approved visa on arrival in advance of your trip.

What documents do I need to apply for a Visa on Arrival?

The basic documents required are the following:

Application letter to the Comptroller General on company letterhead Company Documents such as Company Code, Certificate of Commerce in Business, Certificate of Incorporation and a current Tax Clearance Certificate of the entity inviting, if applicable. Bio data page of traveler's passport A visa application fee of $150 Arrival and return dates Purpose of visit to Ghana Address where you will be staying in Ghana

What do I need to do if I receive my VOA?

You are likely to receive a scanned copy of your VOA from your host. You must show this copy to airline staff to be admitted for boarding. When you disembark at the airport, your first task is to locate the Visa on Arrival desk. This is a desk designated at the airport to handle all issues related to visa arrivals in Ghana. You do not need to join the regular admission line. The process is much quicker and simpler. The officer will ask a few questions and put a stamp in your passport to indicate the number of days you are permitted to stay.

Please note that a VOA is not for multiple entries. Once admitted to the country, you cannot use it any more for purposes of further travels to Ghana.

