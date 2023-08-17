Vietnam:
New Resolution 27 On The New Implementation Of E-Visa
17 August 2023
Fakhoury Global Immigration
August 15th marked the implementation of the new
e-visa regulations that had been authorized by the National
Assembly. The National Portal for e-visa was updated yesterday with
new links available for people to submit their applications:
- by individuals (self-sponsored - not requiring login)
- by companies and organizations (requiring an account use of
tokens)
The government also released the new resolution No127/NQ-CP.
This indicates that e-visas shall be applicable to citizens of all
countries and territories.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
