August 15th marked the implementation of the new e-visa regulations that had been authorized by the National Assembly. The National Portal for e-visa was updated yesterday with new links available for people to submit their applications:

by individuals (self-sponsored - not requiring login)

by companies and organizations (requiring an account use of tokens)

The government also released the new resolution No127/NQ-CP. This indicates that e-visas shall be applicable to citizens of all countries and territories.

