Malta is a popular jurisdiction for expats and individuals looking for an EU base. There are, in fact, at least eight ways through which you can acquire a Malta Residence Permit, depending on your particular situation. You can apply based on employment, family reunification, or self-sufficiency, to name a few. There are also programmes for high-net-worth individuals who want a more long-term solution or one that comes with special tax status. These are the eight ways:

Ordinary Residence, under economic self-sufficiency

Ordinary residence under employment or self-employment

Family Reunification

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

Malta Global Residency and the Residence Programme (GRP/TRP);

Nomad Residence Permit

Malta Retirement Programme (MRP)

Malta Start-Up Visa

1. Ordinary Residence under Economic self-sufficiency

EU, EEA and Swiss nationals can apply for Malta residency under the basis of self-sufficiency. They must be able to prove they can support their lifestyle without relying on governmental aid. This can be done by showing significant savings or a pension of a certain amount. If they can do this, they can receive Malta residency. The Maltese government will want to see a minimum bank balance of €14,000 per applicant or €23,000 for a married couple.

The idea behind this method of getting a residency is to show that while living in Malta, they will not 'burden' the system through, for example, using public healthcare, needing financial assistance, or similar. In addition to providing proof of income or savings, applicants should have a registered property lease or purchase agreement and private health insurance covering them in Malta.

Cost

The cost of applying is minimal and includes small administrative fees for document collection and issuance of the biometric card.

Benefits

The right to live, work and do business in Malta;

Access to great schools and world-class healthcare.

Malta offers attractive tax benefits and incentives to EU/EEA nationals who obtain residency in the country. With its favorable tax regime, Malta has become a popular destination for individuals seeking to optimise their tax planning.

2. Ordinary Residence under Employment or Self-Employment

A Malta residency permit can also be acquired by right of employment or self-employment. EU nationals can apply for ordinary residence under employment if they work in Malta or have a job offer. Additionally, those that are self-employed can also apply through the same means.

EU citizens do not require a work permit to reside in Malta, but if applying for residency because of work, they must provide evidence of the job. This includes a signed employment contract. If the employer changes, the authorities must be provided with up-to-date information on the new arrangement.

In the case of self-employed individuals, documents such as tax registration, VAT number, and, if applicable, a trading license are also required.

Cost

The cost of applying is minimal and includes small administrative fees for document collation (if applicable) and issuance of the biometric card.

Benefits

Benefits include the opportunity to reside in Malta, coupled with the opportunity to access exceptional educational institutions and top-tier healthcare services. Additionally, the country guarantees the freedom to engage in employment and entrepreneurial pursuits, fostering a welcoming environment for both work and business endeavors.

3. Family Reunification

The family members of a foreign citizen who is legally staying in Malta can also apply to reside there. One of the main conditions is that they must be able to prove they are financially dependent on the individual.

This kind of permit is given typically to children and spouses of the person already in Malta. In the case of children over 21 years of age, the authorities would need to see proof that the children are still dependent on their parents by providing documents such as health bills or schooling fees.

Cost

The cost of applying is minimal and includes small administrative fees for document collation (if applicable) and issuance of the biometric card.

Benefits

The right to live in Malta;

Access to great schools and world-class healthcare;

The right to work in Malta.

4. Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme gives third-country nationals the right to reside permanently in Malta. To qualify under the programme, applicants must buy a property worth at least €350,000 in Malta or €300,000 in Gozo or the south of Malta. Rental property must have an annual value of €12,000 in Malta or €10,000 in Gozo or the South of Malta.

They should also contribute to the government €28,000 plus €7500 for every parent or grandparent if the property is bought, or €58,000 plus €7500 for every parent or grandparent. A donation to a local charity worth at least €2000 is also required, and an administration fee of €40,000 per application.

Cost

The cost of applying for the MPRP is between €80,000 and €420,000 (or more) depending on property investment and dependents. There is also the cost of collating documents (if applicable) and the biometric residence card.

Benefits

The advantages of MPRP are plentiful, as the programme connects investors to the European Union. These benefits include:

Residency in Malta, allowing residents to settle, live, and stay indefinitely in the country. Malta boasts a stable political climate and low crime rate, making it one of the safest nations globally. Additionally, its healthcare and education systems are world-class and reputable, with minimal language barriers as English is one of the official languages and the majority of the population is bilingual.

Visa-free travel across Schengen states for 90 out of 180 days.

Access to Malta's thriving real estate market.

Freedom to travel within the Schengen zone.

Investment is required only for the initial five years of residency.

Inclusion of four generations in one application, which may comprise the spouse or long-term partner, children of the main applicant/spouse (without age limits), parents of the main applicant/spouse, and grandparents of the main applicant/spouse.

Abundance of investment opportunities due to Malta's rapid economic growth.

5. Malta Global Residency and The Residence Programme

The Residence Programme (TRP) and Global Residence Programme (GRP) are essentially indistinguishable schemes offered by Malta, accessible to eligible individuals who undergo and successfully clear the thorough vetting procedures conducted by the respective governing bodies. GRP is targeted at individuals from non-EU countries while TRP is tailored for citizens of EU/EEA/Swiss nations.

The Malta Global Residency Programme is available to third-country nationals who do not have dual citizenship with an EU or EEA country. Its primary aim is to allow residency and grant a special tax status and an EU base.

The applicant must purchase a property for at least €220,000 in Gozo or the south of Malta or €275,000 if in other parts of Malta. If the applicant wants to rent, it must cost at least Eur 8750 per year if located in Gozo or the south of Malta or €9,600 if in other parts of Malta. In addition, an application fee of €5500 or €6000, depending on the property's location, must be paid.

The Malta Tax Residence Programme aims to draw affluent individuals from the European Union, Switzerland, or the European Economic Area who are interested in establishing Malta as their primary residence and leveraging the advantageous tax status the island offers. To facilitate the application process and provide comprehensive support, applicants and their families must be represented by an Authorized Registered Mandatory (ARM) such as CSB Group.

A pivotal prerequisite involves owning qualifying property in Malta that meets specific criteria:

Property purchase with a minimum value of €220,000 in Gozo or the southern region of Malta, or €275,000 elsewhere in Malta.

Property rental with a minimum annual fee of €8,750 in Gozo or the southern region of Malta, or €9,600 in other parts of Malta.

Upon application submission, an Application fee of €5,500 applies for properties in Gozo or the southern region of Malta, and €6,000 for properties in other areas of Malta.

Furthermore, all applicants must successfully pass a "due diligence" assessment, hold valid health insurance, and furnish all requisite documentation and forms.

Cost

The cost of applying for Malta Global Residency is between €14,750 and €281,000, depending on the property chosen.

Benefits

No tax on income arising outside of Malta but not received in Malta;

No Malta tax on capital gains outside Malta even if received locally;

Income from outside Malta received locally taxed at 15%;

Income in Malta and capital gains in Malta taxed at 35%;

Access to great schools and world-class healthcare;

The right to live in Malta;

Right to move freely in the Schengen Area.

6. Nomad Residency Permit

A Nomad Residence Permit is issued for one year, renewable, for as long as;

You work for an employer registered abroad;

Your foreign employment allows you to work remotely in Malta;

You are paying taxes in a foreign jurisdiction and will continue to pay taxes in such jurisdiction even once you have the nomad visa (no tax will be payable in Malta);

Have a steady monthly gross income of at least €2,700, and at least twenty (20%) per cent of the median wage for each family member.

Under this permit, you will be able to work remotely with no tax consequences in Malta.

The vetting process of the application takes around 30 working days. Once the application is approved, an appointment is set for you to take your biometrics. The residence card takes between two (2) to three (3) weeks to be issued. Once issued, you will need to pick up the card in person.

Cost

The following fees apply:

a non-refundable application fee of €300 per person, to be paid to Residency Malta Agency via bank transfer from MA's bank account;

a fee of €27.50 for the issuance of a residency card per person, to be paid in person at Residency Malta's offices. Payments can only be made by card. Cash payments are not accepted;

if applicable, €300 for a Premium Visa to be paid to Identity Malta Agency.

Benefits

Having a nomad residence permit in Malta comes with several benefits. Here is a list of some advantages you can enjoy:

Remote Work-Friendly Environment: Malta actively welcomes digital nomads and remote workers, making it an attractive destination for those who can work from anywhere. The nomad residence permit allows you to live and work in Malta while maintaining your employment with a foreign company or working as a freelancer. Beautiful Mediterranean Location: Malta is an archipelago located in the Mediterranean Sea, known for its stunning landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and mild climate. As a resident, you can enjoy the island's beautiful beaches, explore historic sites, and indulge in a vibrant cultural scene. English Proficiency: English is one of the official languages in Malta, which is advantageous for English-speaking nomads. You can easily communicate with locals, navigate daily life, and conduct business transactions without any language barriers. Strategic Location: Positioned in the center of the Mediterranean, Malta offers excellent connectivity to other European countries and beyond. You can easily travel to nearby destinations like Italy, Greece, Spain, and North Africa, making it an ideal base for exploring different cultures and countries. High-Quality Healthcare: Malta boasts a modern healthcare system with well-equipped medical facilities and highly qualified professionals. As a resident, you can access quality healthcare services, ensuring your well-being and peace of mind. Safety and Security: Malta is considered one of the safest countries in Europe, providing a secure environment for residents and visitors alike. The low crime rate contributes to a peaceful and relaxed lifestyle. Cultural and Historical Richness: With a history spanning thousands of years, Malta is a treasure trove of cultural and historical landmarks. From prehistoric temples to medieval cities and Baroque architecture, you can immerse yourself in the island's fascinating heritage. International Community: Malta attracts a diverse international community, including expats, digital nomads, and professionals from various industries. Networking opportunities and social events allow you to connect with like-minded individuals and build a supportive community. Lifestyle and Recreation: Malta offers a wide range of recreational activities to enjoy during your free time. From water sports like diving and sailing to hiking, exploring the countryside, and savouring the local cuisine, you can lead a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

7. Malta Retirement Programme

The MRP grants Maltese residency as well as a special tax status which can be granted to retirees when remitting their pension into Malta and meeting some additional investment criteria. In fact, the applicant must be in receipt of a pension, as supported by documentary evidence, all of which is received in Malta and constitutes at least 75% of his chargeable income.

The applicant must purchase a property for at least €220,000 in Gozo or the south of Malta or €275,000 if in other parts of Malta. If the applicant wants to rent, it must cost at least €8750 per year if located in Gozo or the south of Malta or €9,600 if in other parts of Malta. In addition, an application fee of €5500 or €6000, depending on the property's location, must be paid.

Costs

The cost of applying for the MRP is between €14,750 and €281,000, depending on the property route chosen.

Benefits

Attractive Taxation: One of the main benefits of the MRP is the favorable tax regime it provides. Retirees approved under the MRP are eligible for a flat tax rate of 15% on foreign income remitted to Malta, with a minimum tax liability of €7,500 per year. Double Taxation Agreements: Malta has an extensive network of double taxation agreements with various countries, which helps to prevent the same income from being taxed in multiple jurisdictions. This can further reduce your overall tax liability and provide added financial benefits. Secure Retirement Destination: Malta is known for its political stability, low crime rate, and secure environment. Retirees can enjoy a peaceful and safe retirement lifestyle, with a high standard of living and access to excellent healthcare facilities.

8. Malta Startup Visa

The Malta Startup Residence Programme, recently introduced in Malta, is designed specifically for entrepreneurs from non-EU countries, along with their families and key employees. This initiative aims to position Malta as an optimal destination for startups to establish their presence and thrive within the local and European economies. By participating in this programme, non-EU citizens can benefit from advantageous conditions, including the opportunity to obtain Maltese and EU residency for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional five years.

Costs

The fees applicable for applying for the Malta Startup Residence Programme are as follows:

€750 for each adult applicant / dependant for a 3-year Startup Residence Programme;

€82.50 to Identity Malta Agency for the issuance of the residence card, for each individual applicant covering a 3-year permit.

Benefits

The Programme provides recipients with several advantages, including long-term stability for their businesses and families, as well as increased appeal for attracting and retaining global talent. Additionally, this initiative is accompanied by valuable non-dilutive support measures, overseen by Malta Enterprise, which serves as the primary liaison for startups and scale-ups seeking to establish innovative operations in Malta.

