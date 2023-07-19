ARTICLE

Several countries mandate that visitors possess a valid personal identification document as well as an additional document known as a visa that details the visitor's purpose of visit, intended duration of stay, and other details as a preventive security measure. Effective July 1, 2023, Equatorial Guinea, implemented an electronic visa application process replacing the visa application process at embassies.

With the development of technology and digital systems, several government immigration agencies have adopted an electronic visa application process for travelers to streamline and expedite the visa application process while doing away with the antiquated procedures for applying for visas. In the case of Equatorial Guinea, the previous method required a third party to physically submit the required documentation to the authorities which caused delays in the process of obtaining a visa due to the undue bureaucracy involved. However, as of July 1, 2023, the process of validating and obtaining a visa for entry into Equatorial Guinea has been fully digitalized and travelers can now obtain their visas through an online digital platform that guides the user through the entire process.

Thus, those interested in traveling to Equatorial Guinea may obtain a visa by applying and submitting the following required documentation online:

A copy of their passport (valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel).

Hotel/accommodation reservation.

Travel insurance.

3 months' bank statement stamped by the bank.

Original Yellow Fever Card or Certificate.

Airline ticket reservation.

Passport-size photograph.

Invitation letter / Letter detailing the business need on company letterhead (not applicable for tourist visa).

Payment of the requisite fee which is currently the E-VISA online fee of 50 USD + 25 USD (excluding taxes) for VFS service.

The processing time for completing an application after submission to the authority is a maximum of 72 hours, after which the Directorate General of Immigration will issue an E-visa letter. Upon arrival, the supporting documents submitted with the traveler's application must be shown at the immigration counter.

The implementation of the electronic visa application process for travelers into Equatorial Guinea is a commendable and welcome development as the country is now on par with its neighbors in Central Africa, who had previously adopted electronic systems for getting visas. With this new development, the process of applying for a visa has been simplified and applicants can apply for their E-visas from anywhere. This has also made the process hassle-free and tremendously reduced visa processing time.

The digitalization of this process will undoubtedly lead not only to an increase in tourism but also to an increase in the ease of doing business in Equatorial Guinea and an influx of investment in the country.

