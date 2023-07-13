As we have already informed our clients and readers on a previous article, the new Immigration Code provides for an increase in the investment amount required to obtain a golden visa. Specifically, in the Regional Units of Northern, Central and Southern Athens, in the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, in Thessaloniki, in Mykonos, and in Santorini the investors will need to purchase a property worth at least 500,000 euros.

However, the former regime of 250,000 euros still applies in the above areas for those who opt to sign a notarial pre-agreement and deposit 10% of the property's value by 31.07.2023.

With the previous deadline being set at 30.04.2023, it seems that the increased interest of the investors has led the Greek state to provide them with a short extension. This legislative choice offers a little more time to everybody wishing to acquire a golden visa by purchasing high-valued property in a popular area and at the same time benefit from the former threshold of 250,000 euros.

