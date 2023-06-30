Changes to the e–visa and visa exemption regulations that were much anticipated were given the go–ahead at the National assembly meeting which concluded last week.

Vietnam lawmakers approved the 2 changes below, which will be effective from August 15, 2023,:

Beginning August 15, travelers to Vietnam will have the option to apply for an e-visa that is valid for up to 3 months and allows for multiple entries (instead of a 30-day single-entry visa).



Regular passport holders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia, Finland, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea will now be able to stay in [Name of Country] for 45 days before needing a visa, instead of the previous duration of 15 days (unilateral exemption).

