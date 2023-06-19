Indefinite Residence stands as a remarkable opportunity provided by Ghana to foreigners, offering them the privilege to reside in the country indefinitely. This status not only allows individuals to pursue self-employment or work as employees without requiring a work permit but also extends the benefit to their spouses and dependents to apply for residence permits as dependents. But the big question is how do I get a permanent residence permit in Ghana as a foreigner?

Continue reading because this guide will walk you through the essential requirements you need to fulfil in order to secure this coveted permit.

Indefinite Residence Permit Process

To obtain authorization for indefinite stay in Ghana, there are two pathways: marriage to a Ghanaian citizen and non-marriage pathway. For marriage authorization, you must be legally married to a Ghanaian citizen and have resided in Ghana for at least 3 years. For the non-marriage pathway, you need to have lived in Ghana for at least 6 years within the last 8 years, and made significant contributions to Ghana's economy. You are not required to comply with the requirement for significant contribution to Ghana if you are married to a Ghanaian. Requirements may change, so you may have to consult our legal professionals for the latest information.

General Requirement for Indefinite Residence Permit

Applicant should have resided in Ghana throughout the period of twelve months immediately preceding the date of the application;

Applicant should during the seven years immediately preceding the period of the twelve months, resided in Ghana for an aggregated period of not less than five years ;

Applicant should be of good character as attested to in writing by two Ghanaians who are notaries public, lawyers, senior public officers or any other class of persons approved of by the Minister;

Applicant should not have been convicted of any criminal offence and sentenced to a period of imprisonment of twelve months or more;

Applicant should have or is in the opinion of the Minister capable of making a substantial contribution to the development of Ghana;

Applicant should have a valid residence permit on the date of application.

Conclusion

Securing an Indefinite Residence Permit in Ghana as a foreign spouse is an exceptional opportunity. By meeting the residency period, character assessment, contribution potential, and other requirements, you can position yourself for a successful application and enjoy the benefits of indefinite residence in this vibrant West African nation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.