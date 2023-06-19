Travelling to Ghana is such an exciting adventure. The country offers a wide array of experiences, from historic landmarks to immersing yourself in vibrant local cultures. Now, when it comes to preparing for your trip, securing a visa is definitely an important step to consider. Luckily, Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy has made things more convenient and flexible for travellers. However, it's essential to stay up to date with the latest updates for Ghana Visa Arrival in 2023.

That's why in this write-up, we will look at the recent updates for Ghana Visa Arrival and provide guidance on how to stay informed throughout the process.

Latest Updates for Ghana Visa on Arrival in 2023

Changes in Eligibility Criteria:



In 2023, Ghana's visa on arrival requires certain conditions to be met. Applicants must be from a country without a Ghanaian diplomatic mission or consulate, or be seeking entry for an emergency assignment from a country with a representative. If the distance to the consulate is too far for an impromptu journey, visa applications are allowed.

Additionally, business travellers heading to Ghana on short notice are eligible. The Ghana Immigration Service may request additional evidence to verify the application's statements, as stated in the Immigration Act 2000, Act 573, section 6.

Updates on Required Documents:

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has now streamlined the processing of Emergency Entry visas. And the application must include details such as passport particulars, proposed date of arrival, purpose of visit, and address of lodging. Additionally, a local host must provide supporting documents and a security guarantee for the applicant's visit, including certificates, bank statements, and passport copies.

Validity:

Typically, the visa on arrival is valid for 30 days. But most people often think it is something will expire in a matter of 7 days if they fail to use it. If you are planning and looking to travel within 30 days of getting your Ghana Visa on Arrival, you do not have to worry. It will not expire provided you use it within the days period.

Updates for Ghana Visa Arrival in 2023

Conclusion

Staying informed about the latest updates for Ghana Visa Arrival in 2023 is crucial to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. By keeping track of changes in eligibility criteria, required documents, the application process, fees, and visa duration, you can avoid any unexpected issues. Regularly check official sources, embassy websites and Acheampong and Associates for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Adhering to the latest guidelines will help you enjoy your visit to Ghana with ease and peace of mind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.