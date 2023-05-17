self

How many of your employees do you think would like to temporarily work from a tourist destination? It seems more and more people are toying with the idea of working from anywhere – but particularly from some of the most enticing places. In this webinar, we gather together global mobility experts from a range of popular destinations to discuss digital nomad visas and the immigration, employment, tax and social security implications.

Our hosts are: Ines Reis (Portugal), Valeria Morosini (Italy), Dimitrios Kremalis (Greece), Paula López and Ana Garicano (Spain), Sophie Maes (Belgium - Moderator).

