Legal regime

Immigration is governed by the Immigration Act which regulates the entry, exit and period of stay of immigrants within the country. The Immigration Act provides guidelines on how immigrants can apply for various types of permits allowing them entry and stay in Zambia.

Restrictions

Prohibited immigrants are persons who do not qualify for a visa, residence permits or admission into Zambia. These include persons with certain communicable diseases, prostitutes, persons engaged in human trafficking, persons previously deported or barred from the country, persons whose permits to remain in Zambia become invalid, persons who enter Zambia without proper travel documents, and persons who fail to report to an immigration officer on entering Zambia. Illegal entry or stay in Zambia is an offence for which an offender can be arrested without a warrant and can be detained and deported.

