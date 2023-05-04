The St Lucia Citizenship By Investment program is one of just five direct citizenship by investment programs in the Caribbean that allow foreign investors to acquire a second citizenship and a passport in a matter of just 3-6 months! Below is a comprehensive guide detailing how the program works, the costs involved, the process and the numerous benefits of becoming a citizen of St. Lucia.

St Lucia Citizenship By investment Program

The beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Lucia is known for its lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and vibrant culture and traditions. Additionally, it is a safe and stable country with low levels of crime and a solid track record of crime prevention.

It's no wonder many foreign investors are eager to gain a St. Lucia passport through the St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). In this guide, we will outline the main benefits, investment routes and requirements to acquire citizenship through the St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment Program. Whether you are looking to gain St. Lucia citizenship for business or personal reasons, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to make a well-informed investment decision.

St. Lucia is one of the few countries offering a fast and straightforward Citizenship By Investment program. The program is specifically designed for foreign investors who are looking to obtain a second citizenship. The St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment program allows investors to invest in St. Lucian government-approved businesses, real estate, or government bonds in exchange for citizenship in the country. There is also an entrepreneurship opportunity available.

With its breathtaking natural beauty, welcoming people, and stable economic and political environment, St. Lucia has become an increasingly popular destination for dual citizenship seekers. So, if you're a qualified investor looking to explore new opportunities and enhance your global mobility, why not consider St. Lucia's Citizenship by Investment Program?

Benefits of St Lucian Citizenship By Investment

Before we dive into the investment routes and application process to obtain St. Lucia citizenship, let's analyse the benefits of St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment.

First of all, citizenship in St. Lucia provides visa-free travel to more than 146 countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, the Schengen Area, and Hong Kong. Thus, St. Lucian citizens can travel with ease and experience new cultures without the added expenses and hassles of obtaining visas. Additionally, St. Lucia has no restrictions on its citizens holding dual nationality. Meaning you can keep your current citizenship as long as your original passport country allows it.

St. Lucia also does not have any stay requirements to maintain citizenship. Therefore, businesspeople can be granted citizenship and enjoy everything the passport has to offer without taking up residence in St. Lucia. Moreover, St. Lucia has excellent visa agreements with other countries, so St. Lucian citizens enjoy visa free access around the world, including in Canada and Europe. Additionally, St. Lucian citizens hoping to apply for U.S. visas are eligible to apply for America's 10-year multiple entry visas.

We must also highlight the tax incentives! St. Lucia offers citizens numerous tax benefits. For example, residents are only taxed on their salary when it is generated in the country or if their income is remitted to St. Lucia. In other words, no tax on worldwide income. Also, St. Lucia does not have capital gains or inheritance taxes.

Another added benefit is that the main applicants can include their family members. The main applicant can apply to bring spouses, dependent children, dependent parents, grandparents, and siblings for additional costs.

St. Lucia is a British Commonwealth country that has a strong relationship with the United Kingdom. Likewise, St. Lucian nationals enjoy the benefits of being Commonwealth citizens.

Eligibility Requirements for CIP

To gain citizenship in St. Lucia through the citizenship by investment programme, you must meet several eligibility requirements. First, you must submit an investment application to the St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) and pay the applicable fees (see below). Fees will depend on the investment route and number of dependents included on your application. The next step is to pass a background check and due diligence process, which includes a criminal record screening and financial background investigation. Once you pass, you will receive pre-approval and be required to make a qualifying investment in St. Lucia. At this point you will be formally issued a certificate of citizenship and your passports will be carried out to your home address.

St Lucia Citizenship By Investment: Investment Options

If you're considering investing in any citizenship or residency program, it's vital to understand all your options.

Most often, there are several investment options available giving you the flexibility to choose an investment that best fits your financial situation and personal circumstances.

National Economic Fund Donation

In St. Lucia the most popular choice is to make a non-refundable contribution to the National Economic Fund of St. Lucia. The donation then provides funding for various national economic projects while also granting you the benefits of residency or citizenship. The minimum donation fees are:

Single Applicant: $100,000

Main applicant + Spouse: $140,000

Additional dependent: $25,000

Up to a Family of four (including the spouse): $150,000

Each qualifying dependent in addition to a family of four: $15,000

Real Estate Investment

Alternatively, you may prefer to invest in real estate, which can provide both potential income and long-term value.

The minimum real estate investment is $200,000. This minimum contribution amount was reduced from $300,000 late last year.

Investors who select the real estate option additionally must pay an administrative fee which varies depending on the number of dependents.

Currently, there are two government-approved real estate projects: The Alpina Hotel and the St. Cannelles Resort.

Currently, there are two government-approved real estate projects: The Alpina Hotel and the St. Cannelles Resort.

Government Bonds

Additionally, St. Lucian citizenship can be obtained by investing in government bonds. Government bonds are essentially a risk-free investment, and you can be certain to receive back your $300,000 from the government five years after making your investment.

Enterprise Project

Lastly, a less-common option is to invest in an approved Enterprise Project. Individuals can apply by submitting a proposal to invest in infrastructure projects, such as those dealing with hospitality establishments, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ports and marinas, general infrastructure, and universities. If you have a project that you'd like to have considered, you can request for it to be evaluated. Your investment application, and project (if approved), will be subject to constant monitoring and must abide by government regulations.

As an individual investor, you must make a minimum investment amount of $3,500,000 and your project must create at least three permanent jobs for St. Lucian locals. A joint venture requires a $6,000,000 qualifying investment with each individual applicant contributing a minimum of $1,000,000 each. A joint venture must create six jobs for locals.

There is a flat administrative fee of $50,000 that applies to any such application, regardless of the number of family members. This investment opens the door to the amazing opportunities that come with obtaining St Lucia Citizenship By Investment.

Costs

Citizenship By Investment Program St. Lucia Costs

The true cost to acquire a Saint Lucia passport is often underestimated. Marketing materials typically highlight the minimum investment cost without showing the additional fees. It is important to note that besides the minimum investment required itself, there are a number of fees which must be paid directly to the government and the service provider.

St. Lucia Citizenship Fees

In addition to the qualifying investments, applicants will be required to pay the following fees that are associated with the application.

Due Diligence Fee

Main Applicant: $7,500 USD

Dependents above 16 years of age: $5,000 USD

Dependent children under 16 years of age: Not applicable

Application Processing Fees

Main Applicant: US $2,000

Each qualifying dependent: US $1,000

Administrative Fees (differ by investment type)

Government Fees

National Economic Fund Contribution: Not applicable

National Action Bond Investment: $50,000 USD per applicant

Real Estate Investment Option:

Single Applicant: $30,000 USD

Main applicant with Spouse: $45,000 USD

Dependents 18+: $10,000 USD per dependent

Dependents Under 18: $5,000 USD per dependent for the first 4 dependent children, $10,000 thereafter

Adding on Future Family Members

A major benefit of the St Lucia Citizenship By Investment program is that applicants can add dependent family members to their applications in the years to come. Below are the fees required to add on different types of dependents to applications:

Adding on Newborn Children: $5,000

Adding on a Future Spouse: $35,000

Other Qualifying Dependents (Siblings, Children, Parents, Grandparents): $25,000

Total All-inclusive Cost

The entire cost of the application depends on the type of investment route and how many dependents are included on the application. Here is a sample of what an initial investment would cost (excluding service fees).

National Economic Fund Contribution Investment Cost

Single Applicant: $109,500

Main Applicant + Spouse: $155,500

Main Applicant + Spouse + one Child Under 16: $166,500

Family of four with two children under 16: $167,500

Family of five with two children under 16: $188,500

Real Estate Investment Investment Cost

Single Applicant: $239,500

Main Applicant + Spouse: $260,500

Main Applicant + Spouse + one Child Under 16: $266,500

Family of four with two children under 16: $271,500

Family of five with two children under 16: $281,500

*This estimate is based on an investment of exactly $200,000 USD. Actual costs will be dependent on variable factors such as the cost of the investment unit and the associated taxes.

National Action Bond Investment Cost

N.B. Main Applicant + ANY number of applicants: $300,000

Single Applicant: $309,500

Main Applicant + Spouse: $315,500

Main Applicant + Spouse + one Child Under 16: $316,500

Family of four with two children under 16: $317,500

Family of five with two children under 16: $323,500 Bond is fully refundable after 5 year holding period

Get Your St. Lucia Passport

If you're on the hunt for a new passport that can allow you visa free travel to 146 countries, look no further than a St. Lucian passport. Not only is the process of applying simple and straightforward - it's also well worth it for frequent travellers. Imagine the convenience of not having to worry about visa applications or paying extra fees for every country you visit. With a St. Lucian passport, you'll have visa free travel and access to countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Apply for your Saint Lucia passport today and embark on your next international adventure hassle-free.

The citizenship application process and approval process for St. Lucia citizenship by investment program is fast and easy. It can be done remotely if all the documents are in order, investors can expect to receive their passports in just 90-180 days. No need to even visit St. Lucia.

The St. Lucia Citizenship by Investment Program is an excellent option for investors seeking visa free travel and opportunities for business and personal growth. Moreover, with citizenship by investment options starting at just $100,000 (plus fees), St. Lucia's CIP is one of the most competitive in the world.

With a thorough understanding of the program's requirements, benefits, and investment options, you can make an informed decision about applying for Saint Lucia citizenship. We hope this guide has been helpful in providing an overview of the St. Lucia CBI program.

