Ghana: How Much Does It Cost To Get A Residence Permit In Ghana?

Residence permits grant people the right to live in a country other than their home country. The same as elsewhere, Ghana has laws guiding the grant of resident permits, including types, how they can be acquired, and at what cost. Because the process of applying for a residence permit is a bit complicated and tedious, many people opt to engage the services of immigration consultants.

Resident Permit: Cost To Get A Residence Permit In Ghana

As a state agency under the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Immigration Service issues foreigners with residence permits and oversees the issuance of visas to foreigners. As part of the application process, the applicant is required to complete a residence permit application form with prior authorization from his or her employer or school, as in the case of a foreign student. It is imperative that the information provided on this form be relevant, accurate, and devoid of false or misleading details.

Variation of Cost for Various Groups

The cost to get residence permit in Ghana varies depending on its type. Additionally, the cost incurred during this process may differ based on nationality and the type of residence permit one is applying for.

Nationals of the ECOWAS sub-region and Ghanaians with foreign passports may pay a different fee as compared to their counterparts from other regions or continents. Again, an individual applying for a residence permit as a worker may pay more than a student. So would a business owner be required to pay may more than a charity worker or persons involved in not-for-profit activities.

Consulting for Expert Advice for Cost

There are different ways of determining a residence permit and its associated costs. For this reason and more, it is always best to consult with firms that have a track record of assisting clients with their residence permit applications.

Overview of Cost to Get Resident Permit in Ghana

The list below shows the categories of residence permits and their associated costs by the Ghana immigration service. (GIS).

Note: The stated amount may change due to currency fluctuation.

GHANA IMMIGRATION SERVICE THE REVIEW OF FEES AND CHARGES FOR 2016(LI 2228) Exchange Rate GHS 10.40 $1 EFFECTIVE 15TH MAY 2016 NO. REVENUE ITEM NEW FEES AND CHARGES GHANAIANS WITH FOREIGN PASSPORT ECOWAS OTHER NATIONALS 1. RESIDENCE PERMIT – STUDENT GH¢100.00 GH¢150.00 GH¢200.00 2 RESIDENCE PERMIT – WORK PERMIT [MISSIONARIES, NGOs, ETC) $300.00 $300.00 3 RESIDENCE PERMIT (GIPC AUTOMATIC QUOTA) $150.00 $300.00 $500.00 4 RESIDENCE PERMIT (IMMIGRANT QUOTA) $150.00 $500 $500.00 5 RESIDENCE PERMIT (DEPENDANT) GH¢ 150.00 GH¢ 200.00 GH¢300.00 6 RESIDENCE PERMIT (SHAREHOLDERS) GH¢ 400 7 RESIDENCE PERMIT- WORK PERMIT [COMPANIES] $150 $500.00 $1,000.00 8 ALIENS IDENTITY CARD GH¢30.00 GH¢30.00 GH¢30.00 9 ASHORE PASS EXTENSION GH¢50.00 10 CARRIER LIABILITY (PENALTY) $5,000.00 $5,000.00 11 CONCESSIONARY VISA FEE $75.00 $75.00 12 CONFIRMATION OF DEPARTURE /ARRIVAL GH¢100.00 GH¢100.00 GH¢100.00 13 EEV PERMIT/ EMERGENCY VISA $150.00 $150.00 14 EEV(RETURNING RESIDENT) GH¢100.00 GH¢200.00 15 ENDORSEMENT OF FOREIGN PPT GH¢20.00 GH¢30.00 GH¢100.00 16 EXPIRED RESIDENT PERMIT/MONTH (GHANA IMMIGRATION WORK PERMIT) $ 50.00 $ 100.00 17 EXPIRED RESIDENCE PERMIT / MONTH (PENALTY) GH¢ 30.00 GH¢ 60.00 GH¢ 80.00 18 EXPIRED VISITORS PERMIT/MONTH (PENALTY) GH¢40.00 GH¢60.00 GH¢80.00 19 EXTENSION OF VISITORS PERMIT/MONTH GH¢20.00 GH¢30.00 GH¢50.00 20 FREE ZONE RESIDENT PERMIT (NEW)-1st YEAR $200.00 $200.00 $200.00 21 FREE ZONE RENEWAL R/P -2nd year $200.00 $200.00 $200.00 22 FREE ZONE -RENEWAL R/P 3rd year $300.00 $300.00 $300.00 23 FREEZONE – RENEWAL R/P 4th year $500.00 $500.00 $500.00 24 FREEZONE -RENEWAL R/P 5th year $500.00 $500.00 $500.00 25 ILLEGAL EMPLOYMENT (PENALTY- COMPANY) GH¢5000.00 GH¢5000.00 26 ILLEGAL EMPLOYMENT (PENALTY- INDIVIDUAL) GH¢2500.00 GH¢2500.00 27 INDEFINITE [SPOUSE OF GHANAIANS] GH¢1500.00 GH¢1500.00 GH¢1500.00 28 INDEFINITE RESIDENT PERMIT GH¢3000.00 GH¢4000.00 29 NON SUBMISSION OF RETURNS /COMPANY (PENALTY) GH¢1000.00 GH¢1000.00 GH¢1000.00 30 NON SUBMISSION OF RETURNS /INDIVIDUAL.(PENALTY) GH¢200.00 GH¢200.00 31 PERMANENT RESIDENT FORM GH¢50.00 GH¢50.00 GH¢50.00 32 PROHIBITED AREA PERMIT GH¢100.00 GH¢100.00 33 RE-ENTRY PERMIT (MULTIPLE) $100.00 $150.00 34 RE-ENTRY PERMIT (SINGLE) $50.00 $75.00 35 RIGHT OF ABODE GH¢1500.00 GH¢3000.00 36 ROTATORS PERMIT FROM 6-12 MONTHS $1,000.00 $1,000.00 $1,000.00 37 ROTATORS PERMIT UP TO 6 MONTHS $500.00 $500.00 $500.00 38 SUMMARY VISA -THE GAMBIA AND KENYA (foreigners in Ghana wishing to visit the Gambia & Kenya: HEADQUARTERS ONLY) $50.00 $50.00 $50.00 39 TRANSFER OF PERMIT INTO NEW PPT GH¢40.00 GH¢50.00 GH¢50.00 40 RE-ENTRY FOR R/P HOLDERS (ADDITIONAL) GH¢50.00 41 TRANSIT PERMIT $50.00 $50.00 42 E-GATE FEE (ELECTRONIC GATE FEE) $50.00 $50.00 43 DOMESTIC ASSISTANCE (WORK AND RESIDENCE PERMIT) $300 $300 $300 44 VERIFICATION OF DOCUMENTS GH¢ 150.00 GH¢ 150.00 GH¢ 150.00



