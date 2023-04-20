If you a US citizen travelling to Ghana for business or pleasure you will require a visa to travel. Generally, you must apply for a visa at a Ghana Embassy in the US. Sometimes, the exigencies of travel, and delays in getting visas approved at a Ghana Embassy make applications at a Ghana Embassy not quite a suitable option. This is especially so with persons travelling at very short notice or proceeding from third countries to Ghana. The good news is that like many other nationals, US citizens are eligible to apply for a visa on arrival to Ghana.

Visa on arrival is a loose term for Emergency Entry Visa (EEV). EEV is the appropriate term used in the law, but is most commonly referred to as visa on arrival. It is a type of visa that allows travelers to have their visas preapproved in Ghana and sent to them to complete boarding procedures at the port of entry. However, like all applications for visas and other immigration benefits, you must meet all eligibility requirements. And it is also essential to get familiar with the required documentation and expenses. The information below highlights the criteria and processes for getting a Ghana visa on arrival for a US citizen.

Requirements for Ghana visa on arrival for a US citizen

If you are planning to travel to Ghana and need to obtain a Visa on Arrival, you must meet certain requirements. The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has streamlined the processing of visa on arrival. The application must be filed by the host in Ghana to the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service. The application must be supported by the following information:

Particulars of Passport: Applicants must have a valid passport with at least 6 months validity from the date of travel. A copy of the passport biodata is required for the application.

Country of origin: Applicant will need to provide information about their country of origin.

Proposed Date of Arrival: Applicant must provide a proposed date of arrival to Ghana when applying for the visa.

Duration of Stay: Applicant must indicate how long they plan to stay in Ghana

Purpose of Visit: Applicant must provide a detailed description of the purpose of their visit

Address of Lodging: Applicant will need to provide an address of where they will be staying in Ghana.

Address Abroad: Applicant must provide their address abroad.

Occupation or Profession: Applicant must provide information about their occupation or profession.

Telephone Number - Abroad: Applicant will need to provide a telephone number where you can be reached while abroad.

Email Address: Applicant will need to provide an email address for your visa application.

In addition to the above requirements, the application must be supported by a local host who must furnish a security by bond, deposit or a letter of guarantee to guarantee the applicant's visit. In general, the following documents are to be attached to the application:

Certificate to Commence Business

Certificate of Incorporation

Company's Regulations

Tax Clearance Certificate

Audited Accounts (where the company has been in existence for five years and above)

Bank Statement (where the host is an individual)

Copy of Residence Permit (where the host is non-Ghanaian)

Bio-data page of Passport of the Host

Confirmation of Accommodation in Ghana (e.g. hotel booking)

The fee for Visa on Arrival is $150. Though higher than visas issued at Ghana missions abroad, the cost of obtaining a visa on arrival is offset by the faster processing time, as compared to the frequently criticized slow processing of visas by several Ghanaian missions abroad.

When approved, the host usually scans a copy to the applicant. They only need to produce the scanned copy or a printed one to airline and immigration staff from the country they are proceeding, and they would be good to go.

Remember that Ghana visa on arrival can be declined. A visa is not a guarantee of entry into Ghana. It is subject to regularization and the fulfillment of other conditions at the point of entry.

Thus, it is essential to make early arrangements with the Ghana Immigration Service and to ensure that all necessary documentation is provided in the application letter. If any of the required information is missing or deemed insufficient, the application may delay and or even be refused. It is also important to note that the visa fees must be paid in full and are non-refundable.

Conclusion

Obtaining a Ghana Visa on Arrival for American citizens may be a convenient option that can save time and effort. However, it is essential to meet all the eligibility requirements and have the necessary documentation ready before arriving in Ghana.

With a valid passport, a proposed date of arrival, purpose of visit, and other supporting documents, you can have a smooth application process. By following the steps outlined in this guide, American travelers can obtain their visa on arrival and look forward to an enjoyable visit to Ghana.

