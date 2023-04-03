To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
What do employers need to consider when their employees need to
travel for business within the Schengen area, besides their travel
arrangements? We take a look in this short video, setting out what
the Schengen area covers and the features of Schengen visas.
Despite the move to travel less, some travel is always going to be
necessary. Make sure you're prepared.
