ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

What do employers need to consider when their employees need to travel for business within the Schengen area, besides their travel arrangements? We take a look in this short video, setting out what the Schengen area covers and the features of Schengen visas. Despite the move to travel less, some travel is always going to be necessary. Make sure you're prepared.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.