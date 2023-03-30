ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article was originally published on 21 March 2023 and was updated on 27 March 2023 to reflect the latest information.

28 March 2023 Update: The government of Vietnam intends to extend the visa-free duration of stay to 30 days for countries maintaining visa-waiver agreements.

Key Points

Vietnam plans to broaden its visa-waiver program and provide longer durations of stay for visitors without visas and those who hold e-visas

Overview

The government of Vietnam intends to expand its visa-waiver scheme, along with applying longer durations of stay to visa-free travelers and those holding e-visas.

The government will allow citizens of the following countries to enter Vietnam without a visa for a maximum period of 15 days: Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Belarus. These measures will apply until 14 March 2025, with the possibility of an extension.

Vietnam made agreements with 12 countries, including Chile, Panama, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei and Myanmar, to exempt ordinary passport holders from bilateral visas.

What are the Changes?

Vietnam plans to expand its visa-waiver scheme and offer longer stays for visa-free travelers and e-visa holders. Citizens of 13 countries can enter Vietnam without a visa for up to 15 days. Additionally, 12 countries will exempt ordinary passport holders from bilateral visas in Vietnam.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Vietnam's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 March, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.