Key Points

Qatar launched an online service for foreign nationals and employers, enabling qualified individuals to complete certain steps of the work permit and visa process online

Overview

The government of Qatar introduced a new online service for foreign nationals and employers related to the management of work permits and visas. The service includes digital application forms for the following:

Requesting a work permit;

Renewing a current work permit that remains valid for at least three months;

Canceling a work permit;

Obtaining a labor recruitment approval;

Renewing the validity of a labor recruitment approval; and

Amending a labor recruitment approval.

What are the Changes?

On 10 March 2023, the government of Qatar introduced new online services for aspects of the work permit and visa process. According to the announcement, this service is part of the government's effort to digitize and streamline work services for foreign nationals in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 March, 2023

