Effective September 1, 2023, the government of Singapore will require companies sponsoring foreign nationals for new Employment Passes (EPs) to verify the individual's academic credentials. This policy will also apply to renewal applications as of September 1, 2024. Previously, verification of academic credentials was only required at government request and for select countries and institutions. Singapore's announcement is intended to prevent fraudulent submissions and ensure the authenticity of visa applicants' qualifications.

COMPASS and Credential Verifications

Singapore's Employment Pass (EP) is designed for foreign professionals, managers, and executives with a job offer in Singapore and a salary of at least SGD 5,000. As part of the application process, the employer must attest to the job candidate's professional qualifications, including their educational credentials.

Starting September 1, 2023, Singapore will implement the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS) for EP applications. COMPASS will award points to EP applicants based on a range of personal and employer criteria, including the applicant's educational qualifications.

As part of the COMPASS process, employers will be required to declare any candidate's educational credentials which they intend to count for points. All such educational credentials must be submitted to a designated background screening company for verification. Credentials that are not declared in the application process – for example, because the points that would be rewarded are not needed to pass COMPASS – do not require verification.

Please continue to follow updates on our blog, The Mobile Workforce.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.