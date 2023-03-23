Key Points

Overview

The government of Estonia updated the minimum fund requirements for primary applicants registering for short-term employment under a D visa. The new minimum amount is set to EUR 1,200 at the time of application. The applicant will not be required to provide proof of funds for spouses and minor children who plan to accompany them to Estonia.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 March 2023

