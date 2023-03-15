Key Points

The Czech Republic will centralize the processing of all long-term visa and residence permit applications submitted in the Schengen Area to a new consular office located in Dresden, Germany

Overview

The government of the Czech Republic plans to open a new consulate office in Dresden, Germany, beginning May 1, 2023. The office will be responsible for processing long-term visa and residence permits submitted by foreign nationals in the Schengen Area. Effective 30 April 2023, other Czech consulates within the Schengen Area will cease processing of long-term visa and residence permits submitted by foreign nationals.

What are the Changes?

The new office is intended to provide timely and standardized processing of visa and residence permit applications from throughout the Schengen area. According to the government announcement, the consular office will be open to appointments via email beginning March 15, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Czech Republic's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.