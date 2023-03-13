ARTICLE

Key Points

Taiwan introduced additional vaccine requirements against polio for visa applications from countries with high outbreak levels

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will require travelers who have resided in or visited countries with a high risk of polio outbreaks (Afghanistan, Malawi, Mozambique, Pakistan, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Israel) for a period of four weeks or more to provide proof of vaccination when applying for a visa.

Under this requirement, applicants must have received an oral polio vaccine (OPV) or inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) within the past year. Such visa applicants must also provide International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (Yellow Book) issued by a hospital or healthcare professional with their polio vaccinations recorded therein as proof.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will require visa applicants to provide proof of vaccination against polio if they visited or lived in a high-risk country for four weeks or more within the past year.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

