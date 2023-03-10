ARTICLE

Key Points

Thailand will introduce landing fees for foreign nationals entering the country without a valid work permit or transit visa

Overview

The government of Thailand intends to introduce landing fees for certain foreign nationals entering the country beginning in June 2023. The maximum fee charge will be set to THB 300 for travelers arriving via airway and THB 150 for travelers arriving by land or sea.

The government clarified that the fee will not be applied to travelers holding valid work permits, temporary transit passes, or to those who are overseas Thai nationals.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 3 March 2023

