You have an emergency or a short business notice that requires you to travel to Nigeria and you urgently need to obtain an entry visa on arrival to Nigeria.

There is however no Embassy of Nigeria in your country of residence or you need to travel several hours to another city in your country to get to the Nigerian Embassy? This will cost you a lot of money and travel time to get to the nearest Nigerian Consulate or Embassy.

Again, do you find yourself overseas in another country (where you are not resident) and want to do a quick trip to Nigeria?

But wait a minute! Visa on arrival means I can actually travel to Nigeria and obtain my visa upon arrival, right? I'm sorry to inform you that, most likely the airline personnel at the Airport during your travel, will not allow you to board the flight if you don't have any document proof showing approval of your pre-arranged visa on arrival.

READ ALSO: How to Register a Company Limited by Shares in Ghana

This is because the airlines get penalized if they allow passengers without proper visa documentation to board their flights. YES! Nigeria Immigration allows and issues visas on arrival .... but you need to have applied prior to your journey and obtain approval before you commence your travel to Nigeria.

This 'visa on arrival approval' is given in the form of a letter or a note that bears your name, travel dates, purpose of travel, passport details, visa number and visa validity period among other information about the traveler.

We are excited to share with you, simple steps you can follow to obtain your Nigeria visa on arrival. Hit us up if you still need clarity and assistance in getting it done!

You can also Read this Article from Mondaq here: How A Foreigner Can Obtain Visa On Arrival To Nigeria 2021

What you need to know about visa on arrival to Nigeria?

A sample visa on arrival

Visa on arrival means that travelers must obtain a visa in order to enter the destination country, but it can be obtained upon arrival. However, you must pre-apply for the visa on arrival before your journey so that you are guaranteed to be allowed to board the flights and allowed entry into Nigeria.

Mostly, 30-day stay is the highest number of days that countries issue to applicants on visa on arrival in the country. Depending on the country and the nationality of the applicant, visas on arrival application process may take longer than the usual date for processing. The delay is mostly due to the thorough checks done by the immigration department of the country issuing the visa.

All countries except ECOWAS member countries are required to apply for visa on arrival to grant them entry into Nigeria. According to the Nigeria Immigration Service, the visa on arrival facility is available for two categories of travelers;

Frequently traveled high Net worth investors with business interest in Nigeria. Citizens of African countries.

Who is eligible to apply for visa on arrival to Nigeria?

The following persons are generally eligible to apply for visa on arrival to Nigeria.

Frequently travelled business persons of international repute.

Holders of United Nations Laissez-Passer

Executives of Multi-national companies

Members of Government delegations

Holders of African Union Laissez-Passer.

Holders of any other official travel documents of other recognized international organization who intended to visit Nigeria.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.