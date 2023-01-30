Background

The new visa for digital nomads became available on October 30th 2022, allowing any remote worker or self-employed individual to pursue their profession through Portugal, enjoying all of the quality of life that Portugal has to offer.

Overview

With the last amendment of the relevant law, the Portuguese Government implemented the digital nomad visa, specifically allowing foreign professionals to provide their services remotely, either as a subordinate worker or as an independent worker from Portugal, and to apply for residency in Portugal.

Step 1: Hire a Legal Adviser

As the digital nomad visa is very recent, it requires an expert, such as Dixcart, with sufficient experience and knowledge of Portuguese immigration law, to take you smoothly through the process. Things to consider when hiring a legal adviser are experience in the market, specifically in this area, and the track history of the firm.

Once a legal adviser is appointed, they will assist you with the documents that you need to collect to apply for the visa and schedule the relevant appointment at the Portuguese Consulate, for the area where you reside, helping you through every step of the process.

Step 2: Portuguese Tax number and Opening a Portuguese Bank Account

To apply for the visa, you will need to prove that you have sufficient means of subsistence in Portugal for the period of your stay (a minimum of one year). This means that a Portuguese bank account, and consequently a Portuguese tax number, are required.

A deposit of the minimum monthly Portuguese salary of €760, multiplied by twelve (the minimum stay period) is mandatory, to present to the Portuguese Immigration Authorities.

Step 3: Collect Documentation

You will need to assemble a number of documents for the appointment at the Portuguese Consulate:

General documentation required to request a visa:

Proof of legal residency in the country from where you are applying Travel insurance covering necessary medical expenses, valid for 12 months Criminal record Proof of accommodation in Portugal for, at least, 12 months Proof of means of subsistence in Portugal

Specific documentation for the digital nomad visa

Working for an employer – one of the following documents: Work contract; or, Promise of work contract; or, Declaration by employer confirming the labour link.

Independent professional activity – one of the following documents: Contract of company incorporation; or, Contract of service provision; or, Written proposal of services provision contract; or, Document attesting the services provided to one or more entities.

one of the following documents: Proof of average monthly income for the last three months with a minimum value equivalent to four times the Portuguese minimum wage: €3,040.

A document confirming tax residence.

Step 3: Legal Formalities

Make an appointment at the Portuguese Consulate, where a meeting must take place to deliver the documentation and for biometrics for the visa to be taken.

Step 4: Final Steps

After analysis of the application is complete, the digital nomad visa is issued for a period of four months and allows two legal entries in Portugal. When in Portugal, an appointment needs to be made with the Portuguese Immigration Authorities to complete the process. Once the digital nomad visa for residency is issued, it will be valid for two years and there is an option to then renew it.

Advantages

Work remotely and legally from Portugal Mainland or either of the Islands of Madeira or the Azores, and enjoying the amazing weather and food.

In Madeira, the "Digital Nomads Madeira" has already been created, which is a village for digital nomads, where they can enjoy workspaces, places of activity and community, with updated technology.

In addition, following on from this residency visa and subsequent residency permit, you can apply for citizenship or permanent residency after five years, and you can also apply for the non-habitual tax regime that gives a number of income tax advantages.

