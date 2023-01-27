Key Points

Costa Rica removed the requirement for nationals and residents to obtain an entry stamp upon leaving the country

Travelers crossing via land borders are still required to receive entry and exit stamps

Overview

The government of Costa Rica removed requirements for nationals and residents of Costa Rica to obtain an entry stamp within their passports when exiting the country. Travelers crossing via land borders will still be required to receive entry and exit stamps.

What are the Changes?

Costa Rica has removed the requirement for nationals and residents to obtain an entry stamp upon leaving the country via air and sea. According to the government announcement, this decision was made to reduce administrative costs.

Originally published JANUARY 25, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.