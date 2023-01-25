Key Points
- Belgium increased processing fees associated with the processing of certain long-term immigration document types on 1 January 2023
Overview
The Belgian government increased processing fees for certain immigration-related documents on 1 January 2023. These fee changes include the following:
- Single permits, seasonal workers, and intra-corporate transfer (ICT) fees: €138
- Family reunification: €198
- Professional Card: €220
- Student visa: €228
- EU Blue Card: €138
For additional information on these fee changes, check here.
What are the Changes?
Looking Ahead
Originally published 23 January, 2023
