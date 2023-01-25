Key Points

Belgium increased processing fees associated with the processing of certain long-term immigration document types on 1 January 2023

Overview

The Belgian government increased processing fees for certain immigration-related documents on 1 January 2023. These fee changes include the following:

Single permits, seasonal workers, and intra-corporate transfer (ICT) fees: €138

Family reunification: €198

Professional Card: €220

Student visa: €228

EU Blue Card: €138

What are the Changes?

The government of Belgium increased processing fees for certain long-term immigration authorization types on 1 January 2023.

Originally published 23 January, 2023

