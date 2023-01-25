Key Points

The United Arab Emirates increased fees associated with the processing of certain immigration-related documents such as residence visas and visit visas

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased visa service fees by Dh100. This fee change will impact residence visa and visit visa applications. The government stated that fee increases are not expected to result in a fee increase for the issuance of passports, the renewal and replacement of identity cards or dependent-related documents.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 24 January, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.