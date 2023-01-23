Key Points

Portugal simplified procedures for renewing residence permits, residence cards, short stay visas or temporary stay visas due to expire between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023

Overview?

The government of Portugal introduced simplified procedures for renewing residence permits, residence cards, short stay visas or temporary stay visas due to expire between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023. As a result, eligible individuals will be permitted to file for renewals online through an automated process. For additional information on the online renewal process, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Portugal introduced online renewal options for foreign nationals holding certain stay permissions due to expire between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023. According to the government, these measures were introduced in an effort to reduce wait times for pending applications.

Originally published JANUARY 19, 2023

