Key Points?

Latvia will introduce new procedures for issuing residence visas to eligible nationals beginning 1 February 2023

Overview

The government of Latvia will introduce a new system for the issuance of residence visas (e-ID cards) on 1 February 2023. As a result of these changes, foreign nationals who have received a positive decision on the issuance of an e-ID card will be serviced on a first come, first-serve basis when reporting for the physical card.

Foreign nationals should be able to provide proof of a valid personal identity document and pass e-ID cards if previously granted.

What are the Changes?

The government of Latvia will introduce measures for issuing of physical e-ID cards to foreign nationals who have received a positive decision from the immigration department in Latvia.?According to the government announcement, these measures have been taken in an effort to reduce backlogs in the issuance of immigration documents.

Originally published JANUARY 18, 2023

