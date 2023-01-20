Key Points

Poland extended the deadline for Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals to submit a national visa application in order to remain in the country legally

Overview

The government of Poland has extended the deadline for Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals to submit national visa applications. Eligible nationals currently residing in Poland will have until 31 March 2023 to submit a national visa application in order to remain in the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Poland extended the deadline for nationals of Belarus and Ukraine to apply for a national visa in order to remain in the country. Applications can be submitted online or at a visa application center located close to the applicant's current residence.

Originally published JANUARY 18, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.