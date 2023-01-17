Key Points

Israel increased fees associated with the submission of certain work and entry authorization types on 1 January 2023

Overview

On 1 January 2023, the government of Israel increased fees associated with certain work authorization types. These fee increases include the following:

B-1 Work Visa: NIS 1,300

B-1 Multiple Entry Visa: NIS 185

B-1 One-Year Employer: NIS 10,340

B-1 Employer 90 days (STEP or HIT Visa): NIS 4,500

B-1 One-Year (HIT Visa): NIS 12,010

B-2 Dependent Visa: NIS 95

For additional information on fee increases, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Israel increased fees for entry visas, work authorizations, and dependent visa types on 1 January 2023. These fees are expected to remain in place throughout 2023.

Originally published JANUARY 13, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.