Key Points
- Israel increased fees associated with the submission of certain work and entry authorization types on 1 January 2023
Overview
On 1 January 2023, the government of Israel increased fees associated with certain work authorization types. These fee increases include the following:
- B-1 Work Visa: NIS 1,300
- B-1 Multiple Entry Visa: NIS 185
- B-1 One-Year Employer: NIS 10,340
- B-1 Employer 90 days (STEP or HIT Visa): NIS 4,500
- B-1 One-Year (HIT Visa): NIS 12,010
- B-2 Dependent Visa: NIS 95
For additional information on fee increases, check here.
What are the Changes?
The government of Israel increased fees for entry visas, work authorizations, and dependent visa types on 1 January 2023. These fees are expected to remain in place throughout 2023.
Originally published JANUARY 13, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.