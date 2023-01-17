Key Points

Greece introduced new qualification requirements and minimum salary thresholds for applicants under the Golden Visa scheme

Overview

The government of Greece introduced new measures for applicants applying under the country's Golden Visa scheme. These new measures include:

Adjusting the minimum investment amount to € 500,000 in areas of high investment interest and € 250,000 for other investment types.

Limiting the number of properties in an area where investors can invest.

For further information on qualification requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Greece updated the investment threshold requirements for foreign nationals applying under the country's Investment Visa scheme, known as the Golden Visa.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Greece's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 January 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.