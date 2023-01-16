ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR CAREER

Since 2002, we have been your partner for all topics related to "Global Mobility".

With our educational events we consider the ever-changing work environment and offer you training content on current topics.

A very flexible and extremely effective solution for your career!

Short News January 12, 2023

Brazil

Double taxation treaties with Norway and the United Kingdom

In November, Brazil signed a double tax treaty with both Norway and the UK, which now needs to be ratified by the respective countries before it enters into force. This is a big step forward and will have a positive impact on postings within these countries.

Colombia

Change in taxation as of 1 January 2023

Among other things, a "tax discount" will be introduced in Colombia for the consideration of paid foreign taxes for earned income that relates to a foreign activity. This helps to reduce the overall tax burden.

Slovakia

Introduction of new permit categories

As of January 1, 2023, new categories of permits will be introduced. There will be a permit category ("long-term D visa") for persons who are transferred from one company to another within a group. This category is intended for executives an

Kurznachrichten 12. Januar 2023

Brazilien

Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen mit Norwegen und Grossbritannien

Im November hat Brasilien sowohl ein Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen mit Norwegen sowie auch mit Grossbritannien abgeschlossen, welches nun noch jeweils von den entsprechenden Ländern ratifiziert werden muss, bevor es in Kraft treten wird. Die ist ein grosser Schritt nach vorne, und wird sich auf Entsendungen innerhalb dieser Länder positiv auswirken.

Kolumbien

Änderung im Steuerbereich per 1. Januar 2023

Unter anderem wird ein «Steuerdiscount» in Kolumbien eingeführt für die Berücksichtigung von bezahlten ausländischen Steuern für Erwerbseinkommen, welches sich auf eine ausländische Tätigkeit bezieht. Dies hilft, die gesamte Steuerbelastung zu reduzieren.

Slowakei

Einführung von neuen Bewilligungskategorien

Per 1. Januar 2023 werden neue Bewilligungskategorien eingeführt. So wird es eine Bewilligungskategorie («Langzeit-DVisum) für Personen geben, welche innerhalb eines Konzerns von einer Gesellschaft zu einer anderen versetzt werden. Diese Kategorie ist für Executives und Manager mit Spezialwissen gedacht, deren Mindestmonatsgehalt EUR 2226 beträgtDas D-Visum wird für 1 Jahr ausgestellt

Best Practice

What questions do I need to ask about an assignment package?

Every time an employee is assigned abroad, an assignment package is presented to the assignee. We have found that on the one hand there are a lot of employees who ask for everything in great detail or on the other hand there are a lot of employees who do not know exactly what to ask. It is therefore important to explain the assignment package to the employee with all the important details.

Example

Drinks AG, based in Zurich, would like to send its employee Reto Meier to the USA for 2 years. His wife and son as well as his mother-in-law are to accompany him. In the USA he is to take on the function of managing director of the American subsidiary. Drinks AG offers Mr Meier the following assignment package:

Base salary (gross): CHF 240'000 COLA (net): CHF 12'000 Moving allowance (gross): CHF 30'000 School cost for international school (net): CHF 30'000 Housing allowance (gross): CHF 48'000 Total CHF 360'000

Best Practice

Mr Meier would like to know what else he needs to think about, or whether there is anything else that could be important for him? We have summarised the five most important points below.

Mr Meier should be aware that the U.S. income tax and social security contributions are deducted from all gross amounts.

He should also clarify what his insurance cover will look like during his assignment in the U.S. and to what extent his family is also covered.

In addition, medical and health costs in the U.S. are very expensive, so it makes sense to take out international health insurance. The international insurance cover can either be taken out via the Swiss health insurance or a separate international health insurance can be taken out. He would need to know what costs he will incur in this regard.

It would have to be clarified whether his mother-in-law will receive a residence permit at all within the framework of family reunification.

It is also important to understand in which countries he will have to pay which taxes

There are three elements that we always recommend from practice to consider:

Which is to try to continue to insure the employee in the home country

Whenever possible, to pay the international health insurance contributions

And the costs for a tax advisor in the country of assignment

Best Practice

Welche Fragen muss ich zu einem Entsendungspaket stellen?

Bei jeder Entsendung eines Mitarbeiters ins Ausland, wird dem Mitarbeiter ein Entsendungspaket vorgelegt. Wir haben festgestellt, dass es zum einen eine Vielzahl von Mitarbeitern gibt, die sehr detailliert nachfragen oder zum anderen die nicht genau wissen, worauf sie achten sollen. Es ist daher wichtig, dem Mitarbeiter das Entsendungspaket detailliert zu erklären.

Beispiel

Die Drinks AG mit Sitz in Zürich möchte ihren Mitarbeiter Reto Meier für 2 Jahre in die USA entsenden. Seine Ehefrau und sein Sohn sowie seine Schwiegermutter sollen ihn begleiten. In den USA soll er die Funktion als Geschäftsführer der amerikanischen Tochtergesellschaft übernehmen. Die Drinks AG bietet Herrn Meier das folgende Entsendungspaket an:

Basissalär (brutto): CHF 240'000 COLA (netto): CHF 12'000 Umzugszulage (brutto): CHF 30'000 Schulkosten für die internationale Schule (netto): CHF 30'000 Housingallowance (brutto): CHF 48'000 Total CHF 360'000

Best Practice

Herr Meier möchte gerne wissen, an was er noch denken muss, bzw. ob es noch etwas gibt, was für ihn wichtig sein könnte? Nachfolgend haben wir die fünf wichtigsten Punkte zusammengefasst.

Herr Meier sollte sich bewusst machen, dass von allen Brutto-Beträgen noch die amerikanische Einkommenssteuer sowie die Sozialversicherungsbeiträge in Abzug gebracht wird.

Er sollte zudem klären, wie der Versicherungsschutz während des Einsatzes in den USA aussieht und inwiefern seine Familie mitabgesichert ist.

Zudem sind die Arztkosten bzw. Gesundheitskosten in den USA sehr hoch, daher ist es sinnvoll eine internationale Krankenversicherung abzuschliessen. Der internationale Versicherungsschutz kann entweder über die Schweizer Krankenversicherung oder eine separate internationale Krankenversicherung laufen. Er müsste wissen, welche Kosten auf ihn diesbezüglich zukommen.

Es müsste abgeklärt werden, ob seine Schwiegermutter überhaupt eine Aufenthaltsbewilligung im Rahmen des Familiennachzugs erhalten kann.

Ebenfalls ist wichtig zu verstehen, in welchen Ländern er welche Steuern zu bezahlen hat.

Es gibt drei Elemente, die wir aus der Praxis heraus immer empfehlen:

Wenn möglich im Heimatland weiter zu versichern

Die Übernahme der internationalen Krankenversicherungsbeiträge

Sowie die Kosten für einen Steuerberater im Einsatzland

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.