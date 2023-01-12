Key Points

Cambodia announced that all travelers will be permitted to apply for an electronic visa certificate to enter the country beginning 10 January 2023

Overview

The government of Cambodia will allow all travelers to apply for an electronic visa certificate (Visa Type E) beginning 10 January 2023. To apply, applicants must complete the application online and use the country's passport reader technology. The applicant will then be required to pay for the application.

Once approved, the applicant can download the e-Visa certificate from their email address. The e-Visa is granted as a single-entry visa.

What are the Changes?

The government of Cambodia will allow all foreign nationals to apply for an electronic visa certificate for entry into the country. Travelers must meet specific requirements to qualify and ensure that their travel purpose aligns with the purpose for granting the visa.

Originally published JANUARY 11, 2023

