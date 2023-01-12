We provide several services for applications to the United Kingdom
Let Acheampong & Associates help you with your UK Visa Application In Ghana so you can travel to the United Kingdom ( UK) smoothly
How can we help you apply for UK VISA Application in Ghana?
We will consider your circumstances, including your financial, social, and other circumstances to aid us determine the relative strengths and weaknesses of your case.
The information you provide to us will give us the necessary data to apply to the relevant provisions of the immigration law so we check your visa requirements
We will then provide you with an oral or written opinion on the merits or otherwise of your case.
We may save you needless expense, time, and possibly the emotional trauma associated with a visa refusal by advising you on the major weaknesses in your case.
We will do this by pointing out the flaws in your case with a roadmap on how you may address any such weaknesses in the future.
We may do all or any of the following:
- Advice you on documentation or evidence required to prove certain facts
- Review all supporting documents or information to ensure that they are consistent and coherent
- Guide application procedures to ensure that you make a hassle-free application
- Provide current, up-to-date information on application procedures including UK visa fees and mode of payment, place of application, guidance on the interview, processing times, etc
- Make timely and periodic follow-ups to ensure that your application is determined within the statutory period
- Ensure that all information provided is accurate and relevant to your application
- Complete all relevant application forms, and where time limits are involved, to ensure that they are received within the limited period set by the relevant authority
- Book online visa application appointments, where applicable.
UK VISA Application Requirement in Ghana
- Old travel documentation.
- Proof of residence.
- Proof of employment.
- Proof of educational enrollment.
- business registration documents.
- Proof of intended business activities.
- Birth Certificate.
- A copy of your parent(s) or legal guardian's details page of their passport.
Travelling to the UK
Please check the latest information on travel to England from another country during coronavirus (COVID-19) before applying for your visa.
Separate guidance is available for travellers entering Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Due to the ongoing impact of Covid and global travel restrictions, UK Visas & Immigration are experiencing unpredictable demand across all visa routes. Further information on current processing times for standard visit visas can be found here.
You will be contacted by our Visa Application Centre when your passport is ready for collection. Please do not attend our centre until you have been invited to do so.
If you need to travel urgently, please contact UKVI for assistance. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS ARE IN PLACE AT OUR CENTRE
In order to comply with local Covid-19 health and safety regulations, you may be required to provide a body temperature reading, wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines to enter our centre. Where local regulations apply, you may also be required to provide evidence of Covid-19 test results or vaccination status.
