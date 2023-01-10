Key Points

The United Arab Emirates introduced new entry requirements for nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council states

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced new visa requirements for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Residents of GCC states and their dependents are now required to apply online for an entry visa before traveling to the UAE.

The entry visa will permit a maximum period of stay of 30 days and cannot be extended. Travelers must leave the country and apply for a new entry visa.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE amended entry requirements for nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Eligible applicants must hold a passport valid for three months from entry into the country.

Originally published JANUARY 6, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.