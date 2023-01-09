The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is the principal source for all immigration services in Ghana in accordance with the Immigration law. GIS provides various services including visa on arrival, work permit, residence permit, visa extension, cancellation of residence permits and transit visa, among many other services.

Below, we share a list of all the various services offered by the GIS and the applicable charges (updated 2022) to enable you plan and budget for your immigration commitments.

Cost of immigration services in Ghana

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.