European Union:
+++NEW+++ CONVINUS Global Mobility Insights NEWSLETTER Herbst / Fall 2022
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
«Familiar expertise in a new look - the next generation of
our popular CONVINUS newsletter is here! » To take the next
steps, we have repackaged our popular newsletter and given it a
modern layout. We cannot master the challenges in the Global
Mobility sector alone, so we offer our great CONVINUS Global
Network partners a special platform here. In each of our
newsletters we will introduce you to some of them. The issues that
concern you also concern us. For this reason, we are pleased to
present the autumn issue 2022, with the following focus:
«Remote Work / Digital Nomad / Home Office» "
CONVINUS for the perspective from Switzerland " Globalization
Partners for a global overview " Artus for the perspective
from Austria " Corporate Relocations Greece for the
perspective from Greece
Download: +++NEW+++ CONVINUS Global Mobility
Insights NEWSLETTER Herbst / Fall 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from European Union
Job Seeker Visa Introduced
Envoy Global, Inc.
On 31 October 2022, the government of Portugal introduced a new visa for foreign nationals seeking a job in the country...
Factsheet Schengen Visa
Lewis Silkin
Citizens of the Schengen member countries are not required to hold a Schengen visa to travel to other countries within the Schengen Area. They may however require a residence...
Delays To Visa Processing Continue, But There Are Some Improvements
Bindmans LLP
Another welcome move from the UKVI has been the staggered re-opening of Super Priority and Priority processing for more routes.
Applications made inside the UK
The UKVI have advised that processing times can change weekly so please ensure you check the link for the latest timeframes. Please see here for more details and the latest UKVI information.
Applications made outside the UK
For applications submitted outside the UK, there are some smaller signs of advancement back to usual standar