UAE was rated as having one of the strongest passports for 2022. According to the passport index, UAE passport holders may access 180 nations without issue, which is seven more than European nations like Germany and Sweden and nine more than Japan.

Six territories were taken into consideration for the list of 139 United Nations members that make up the Passport Index. The material is based on official information supplied by governments, updated in real-time using crowdsourced intelligence, and strengthened with exclusive research from highly reliable sources. The procedure included a three-tier method that rates on the basis of a mobility score (MS) - includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), electronic travel authorization (ETA), and electronic visa (if issued within 3 days), VF portion of their score vs. VOA, and United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI), which is used as a tiebreaker.

After the UAE, European nations dominated the list's top 10 positions. Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, and France were listed after the UAE. Pakistan was listed 94th, while Afghanistan came in last. Japan was rated 24th due to its convenient access to 171 nations. Earlier this year, the passport of Japan was named the finest in the world.

Have you thought of the UAE Golden Visa programme?

Recent changes to the UAE's Golden Visa policies and long-term visit visas have made it possible for more people to use the system. The Golden Visa is not linked to employment, unlike a regular job visa. Therefore the holder may remain in the UAE and the Golden Visa is valid for ten years with further option to renew. Golden Visas include advantages for close family members of the principal applicant. The age at which a child may be sponsored by a holder of a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa has been raised from 18 to 25, and there is no age restrictions for unmarried daughters. No matter the age, children of determination are granted a residency permit under the principal applicant.

With the introduction of the UAE Golden Visa residency programme in 2019, foreigners can choose to live, work, and study in the country without the requirement for a national sponsor and take full ownership of any businesses they open within the country. More people from a wider range of occupations are now eligible to apply for the Golden Visa thanks to the recent amendments that loosened the requirements for the 10-year residency visa.

According to the new rules, those who meet the eligibility requirements for the UAE Golden Visa will be given a 10-year residence permit. Eligible individuals include investors, business owners, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and recent graduates, humanitarian trailblazers and frontline medical professionals.

More professionals and highly qualified individuals with educational credentials and work experience across all fields are now eligible for a Golden Visa as part of its expansion. This comprises professionals in the fields of medical, science, engineering, information technology, commerce, and administration as well as those in the fields of law, culture, and the social sciences.

ARP Law's immigration team based in Dubai have relationships with developers and banks as well as first-hand knowledge of international immigration and investment laws. So you can be provided with a reliable team which is able to assist you with the investment options and handle the Golden Visa application on behalf of you and your family. Our approach is designed to provide the most efficient and streamlined process and give you peace of mind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.