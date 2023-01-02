ARTICLE

Key Points

Qatar will no longer accept the Hayya card as travel permission to enter the country

Overview

The government of Qatar resumed normal entry measures on 23 December 2022. As a result, travelers seeking entry into the country must obtain an entry visa, a visa-on-arrival or other approved travel authorization. The government will no longer accept the Hayya Card that was issued as part of the World Cup event.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar resumed regular travel and entry measures after the conclusion of the World Cup event. Travelers seeking entry into the country should ensure they hold the appropriate travel authorization prior to travel.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 December 2022

